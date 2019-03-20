Logjam of Pending Security Clearances Can Be Expedited with New Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Receiving a security clearance is a critical element in the hiring process for many jobs – especially within government agencies. With a security clearance backlog of more than 500,000 cases in the government alone, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Giant Oak have partnered to expedite this process while ensuring prospective employees are properly vetted.

The partnership allows for enhancements to Giant Oak’s GOST® technology, which uses proprietary machine learning algorithms, artificial intelligence and behavioral science methods to ensure government agencies can meet the ever-increasing demands of hiring and onboarding employees. As a result of this partnership, a government employee charged with screening employees will be now be able to conduct in one day what would normally have taken them approximately one month.

“A fast, yet effective security clearance screening process is critical for our government and other businesses to function efficiently,” said Jonathan McDonald, executive vice president of TransUnion’s public sector business unit. “The combination of Giant Oak’s GOST technology and TransUnion’s vast data resources and analytics will allow organizations to focus on generating results by accelerating numerous activities associated with screening employees.”

In addition to security clearance screening, the partnership allows for an expanded continuous vetting process that can quickly identify possible employee threats on an on-going and proactive basis. The combination of TransUnion and GOST can reduce workload for administrators by more than 90% and provide a 30x lift in productivity.

TransUnion enhances Giant Oak’s indexed publicly available electronic information (PAEI) with vital information related to unique sets of public and proprietary data – including credit header data, criminal records and public records data. The data is coupled with flexible analytics to help agencies detect and prevent cyber fraud, and make connections between people, businesses, assets and locations.

“This partnership drives towards our mission to help ensure public safety and security, manage compliance and boost services for constituents served,” said Dr. Gary Shiffman, CEO and founder of Giant Oak. “TransUnion will help us further integrate behavioral science and domain expertise in everything we do. We follow a scientific process inspired by years of working across the information spectrum.”

For more detailed information about the enhanced GOST® solution and the combined efforts of TransUnion and Giant Oak, please click here.

About Giant Oak

Giant Oak combines data and behavioral science to help business and government identify potential threats during the online search and screening process. Led by a team of social scientists, machine learning experts, and security professionals, the company provides a system known as GOST® which expertly searches the deep web to reveal and rank otherwise-hidden actions, actors, and communities. GOST’s human-centered design principles apply machine learning to publicly available information enabling organizations to see a clearer picture of the people with whom they transact. The government, financial and regulatory organizations, and national security agencies use GOST to comply with Customer Due Diligence (CDD) processes, reduce false negatives, increase data confidence, and enable smarter and easier decision-making. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.