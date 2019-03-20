TIAA Launches National Higher Ed Financial Education Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading financial services provider TIAA today announced the launch of TIAA FinSights, a national financial education initiative designed to give college students the skills to attain lifelong financial success.

This is the most recent example of TIAA’s commitment to help build financial well-being in communities across America; an effort predicated on the idea that the more people know about personal finance, the more confident they can be on their lifelong financial journey.

“ Financial literacy is a key driver of financial security and success, and it has implications for America’s economic strength as well,” said Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., president and CEO of TIAA. “ Yet far too many Americans, including college students, lack the financial knowledge they need to thrive. This program helps ensure that college students have the tools and resources to help them manage their financial lives and improve their financial futures.”

TIAA FinSights launched at Queens College of The City University of New York in the fall of 2018 with entering freshmen enrolled in the College’s Percy E. Sutton Search for Education Elevation and Knowledge (SEEK) program. SEEK provides supplemental academic support, counseling and financial aid for qualified low-income high school graduates who might otherwise not attend college.

“ Part of what makes a Queens College education so valuable is that it equips our talented students with life skills that foster real-world success," said Queens College President Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “ The FinSights program has enhanced that experience by introducing our SEEK Students—many of whom are from families of modest means and are the first in their families to attend college—to concepts and tools that they can use to their advantage to make sound lifelong financial decisions and to use this knowledge to assist their families, as well."

Features on the TIAA FinSights website, https://tiaafinsights.org/, include:

short videos,

insights from current and former students

interactive learning modules on financial topics relevant to college students—how to budget, protect themselves from identity theft, and understand credit cards and mobile payment options.

TIAA works with college and university administrators across the country to deliver TIAA FinSights at no cost to the student or the school. Leading education technology innovator, EVERFI Inc., partnered with TIAA to create and deliver the TIAA FinSights educational content.

The program leverages key findings from research conducted with 13,000 graduate students as part of a three-year collaboration among Council of Graduate Schools (CGS), TIAA and more than 30 leading universities.

“ TIAA is proud to work with the higher education community to improve financial literacy levels among college students,” said Ferguson. “ We are excited to help put innovative ideas around financial education into action, with the goal of making a difference in the lives of students, and ultimately, their families and communities.”

