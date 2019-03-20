Pension-backed Morgan Creek Digital Makes Strategic Investment in Ikigai Asset Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Creek Digital announced today that it will be the lead anchor investor in Ikigai Asset Management’s flagship fund focused on executing systematic and fundamental liquid hedge fund strategies as well as opportunistic venture-stage crypto asset investments. Ikigai is a crypto asset management firm launched in December 2018 by former Point72 Portfolio Manager Travis Kling and partners Timothy Lewis, and Anthony Emtman.

Morgan Creek Digital, founded by Mark Yusko, Jason A. Williams, and Anthony Pompliano raised $40mm and is the only blockchain venture fund to-date to have publicly received investments from public pension funds. Alongside Ikigai, Morgan Creek Digital has previously made investments in Coinbase, Bakkt, and Harbor, among others.

Morgan Creek Digital Partner Anthony Pompliano stated, “Ikigai has built an impressive platform for understanding the evolution of, and investing in, crypto assets. We believe they are well-positioned to capture the outstanding returns this asset class will bring in the years to come.”

Ikigai Chief Investment Officer Travis Kling said, “DLT and crypto assets are fundamentally changing our world. We are honored to receive this investment from Morgan Creek Digital and look forward to working closely together with Mark, Jason, and Pomp in this exciting arena.”

About Morgan Creek Digital

Morgan Creek Digital Assets, LLC (“MCDA”) is a global asset manager providing access to blockchain technology and digital assets for institutional clients and wealthy family offices. MCDA was founded by Mark Yusko, Jason A. Williams and Anthony Pompliano, who are known for pioneering work in the asset management industry, particularly along the theme of investing in innovation. MCDA is an affiliate of Morgan Creek Capital Management, a multi-billion dollar asset manager based in the United States.

About Ikigai Asset Management

Ikigai Asset Management was founded by Travis Kling, Timothy Lewis, and Anthony Emtman. As a crypto asset management firm, we are investing at the intersection of what we are good at, what we like to do, and what the world needs for the purpose of ethically delivering superior risk-adjusted returns.