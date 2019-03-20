Innovest Global Provides Energy Group Update

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST), a diversified industrials company, provides an operational update for the Innovest Energy Group.

The Innovest Energy Group previously developed and began implementing the DCR-100 proprietary energy solution for commercial and industrial customers (announced in our (12/04/2018 press release). We are happy to report that two (2) of these DCR projects are complete to the customers satisfaction and now online. The projects generated over $300,000 to the company in revenue. These new industrial clients will each save an estimated $40,000 per year in electric costs, making the system cash-flow positive for them after only three (3) years.

The Previously announced joint venture between Innovest Electric Solutions and Entrust Energy (02/25/2019 press release) has launched with the hiring of four new Business Development Specialists who began their corporate orientation on Tuesday March 19, 2019. The new business development team will start offering the Innovest Electric suite of products to commercial clients immediately, with the operational launch of Innovest’s joint venture with Entrust Energy.

Finally, the Innovest Energy Group is exited to announce contracts with four sales channel partners for the purpose of expanding our national sales footprint. We are currently training their sales representatives on the suite of products offered by Innovest including but not limited to the DCR-100, custom infrastructure projects and LED lighting and retrofitting of light housings.

“ Our ability to engage partners that are successful selling our solutions, is a testament to the value our products and services create for clients. Our energy Group created a scalable platform, hired four business development specialists and contracted with four national channel partners since the start of 2019. I’m proud of the our management team and I can’t wait to see how our new employees and partners excel in the years to come,” said Damon Mintz, president Innovest Global Inc.

More about DCR:

The DCR-100 System is a primary metering system. It can be constructed within a metal box, or we can install a utility pole and mount it at the top. It steps in between the unmitigated electricity flow and the client, eliminating up to 50-70% of wasted demand charge, reducing electricity cost by 30-40%. It is ideal for manufacturers and others with high energy use, and is an installed product with a low six-figure price tag.

About Entrust Energy

Entrust Energy is a privately-owned retail electricity and gas provider dedicated to serving homeowners and businesses across America. Entrust Energy is a company comprised of talented, entrepreneurial, and intelligent individuals who are passionate about the energy industry. The mission of Entrust Energy is to change how business is done with a unique customer-centric approach that is based on transparency, honesty and integrity. The company offers electricity and gas service in Texas, Illinois, Maryland, California, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company is #47 in the 2015 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

Entrust Energy is #4 in the Inc. list of Top Energy Companies, #5 in Top Texas Companies, and #1 in Houston Metro Area Companies.

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) has operations in Industrials (commercial and industrial products and services, energy, construction, and building materials) and diversified holdings in biotechnology. Our primary growth strategy is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, Innovest Global Inc has a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology & Health Services Division, and a Construction & Building Materials Division.

For more information, please visit: http://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter @innovestglobal.

