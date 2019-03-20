UBTECH Education, Follett Announce Partnership to Bring Robotics-Based STEM Learning to the Classroom

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to expand K–12 schools’ access to STEM learning tools, UBTECH Education and Follett have formed a partnership in which Follett will sell UBTECH’s educational STEM solutions, with a focus on the award-winning interactive JIMU robotic building block systems.

“This is the start of what we expect to be a long-term partnership between UBTECH and Follett,” said Jason Panella, senior director of educational partnerships, UBTECH North America. “We are excited to partner with Follett due to their support and vision for libraries to become transformational spaces for schools to tie STEM to the curriculum delivered in the classroom. Follett is an organization that recognizes the value of STEM labs, makerspaces, and media centers, as critical components of a well-rounded K–12 educational experience. We’re thrilled to add our robotics and engineering lineup to their portfolio.”

Designed for children ages 8 and older, the JIMU series enables students to develop critical STEM skills in a hands-on environment. JIMU robots are designed to complement the incremental steps of STEM success in experimentation and progressive learning, all while providing countless hours of creative and inspiring fun.

The JIMU product line currently offers nine kits that allow users to build an array of pre-designed robots or produce their own creations. The kits include all the parts needed to assemble the robots; smooth-motion robotic servo motors; and access to the free JIMU app, which contains step-by-step, 3D, 360-degree instructions and allows users to program the robots’ movements via Android or iOS devices. These are now available on Follett Titlewave.

“UBTECH’s cutting-edge interactive robotics presented an excellent opportunity for expanding our STEM offerings,” said Nader Qaimari, president, Follett School Solutions. “UBTECH’s philosophy of learning through play has already proved to be extremely effective in increasing students' STEM skills and enabling the students to better retain what they have learned.”

The Follett agreement is the latest in a series of partnerships with high-profile educational solutions providers such as UBTECH Education, which is moving swiftly to provide educators with access to the JIMU line, the UKIT robotics system, the Yanshee humanoid educational robot, and a Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)-designed supplemental curriculum.

For more information about Follett, visit www.follettlearning.com. For more information about UBTECH’s JIMU robots, visit https://ubtrobot.com/collections/jimu-robots.

About Follett’s PreK-12 Business| FollettLearning.com

Follett is the largest provider of educational materials and technology solutions to PreK-12 libraries, classrooms, learning centers and school districts in the United States, and a major supplier to educational institutions worldwide. Follett distributes books, reference materials, digital resources, ebooks and audiovisual materials, as well as pre-owned textbooks. Follett also is one of the leading providers of integrated educational technology for the management of physical and digital assets, the tracking, storing and analyzing of academic data, and digital learning environment tools for the classroom focusing on student achievement.

Find Follett on Facebook and follow on Twitter (@FollettLearning).

About Follett Corporation | Follett.com

Follett Corporation is the world's largest single source of books, entertainment products, digital content and multi-media for libraries, schools and retailers. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Follett provides education technology, services and physical and digital content to millions of students at 70,000 schools and more than 2,850 physical and virtual campus stores in North America. Through Baker & Taylor, Follett's reach also extends to the public library and global retail markets.

About UBTECH Education | ubtecheducation.com

UBTECH Education is a division of UBTECH, a global leader in intelligent, humanoid robots for consumers, business, and industry. UBTECH Education combines interactive robotics technology with curriculum to give learners the foundation needed to thrive: a high-quality STEM education integrated with the development of 21st-century skills and computational literacy.