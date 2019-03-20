Revel Systems Helps Drive Productivity Across Hundreds of GOLFTEC Locations Worldwide

ATLANTA & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revel Systems, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced the successful implementation of the Revel Enterprise solution across hundreds of locations for tech-enabled golf instruction and club fitting leader, GOLFTEC.

In 2018, GOLFTEC worked with Revel to develop a cohesive POS system strategy addressing its geographically diverse location needs. Leveraging the capabilities of Revel's experienced professional services team and its cloud-based software, GOLFTEC underwent a successful deployment of Revel Enterprise, which was rolled out to approximately 200 locations across North America and Asia on the same day.

In advance of the rollout, Revel and GOLFTEC teams worked together to pre-configure the globally dispersed system. The large rollout enabled GOLFTEC to have operational consistency across all corporate and franchise locations using Revel Enterprise. Revel continues to help with GOLFTEC’s expanding global footprint.

“The GOLFTEC story has been one of rapid global expansion and unprecedented demand, as we’ve opened more than 40 centers the past two years and needed a mature and powerful enterprise POS platform that could scale and grow with us,” said Flynn McLain, VP of Technology, GOLFTEC. “We are extremely impressed by the rapid implementation of the Revel Enterprise platform across our territories. The Revel POS enables us to run our locations more efficiently with easy-to-use management tools and integrated payment support.”

The GOLFTEC organization is a strongly data-driven company and Revel’s open API was vital to the implementation enabling integration with critical systems such as CRM and reporting as well as golf-specific features unique to GOLFTEC. The company-wide implementation also required a centralized franchise onboarding component, along with educational materials to create ease of use for franchisees and facilitate centralized corporate management.

“GOLFTEC is the perfect example of a retailer whose growth needs are met through Revel Enterprise,” said Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. “We are proud to partner with such a multifaceted, global organization to showcase Revel’s ability to successfully support large-scale, fast implementations and empower enterprises to streamline their performance.”

The GOLFTEC implementation leverages several Revel Enterprise features geared towards large multinational businesses such as centralized multi-location management, open API architecture, and in-console purchase ordering. GOLFTEC can now push critical data and pricing updates to its more than 200 locations with a single click.

As GOLFTEC continues its growth and international expansion, its parallel partnership with Revel will advance a POS roadmap to service additional locations, bolstered by Revel’s technology and support.

About Revel Systems

Revel Systems powers the ambitions of restaurants and retailers with a robust cloud-based point of sale (POS) and business management system. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains or single sites. The Revel Enterprise™ solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Improving day-to-day operations and fueling merchant growth, Revel’s streamlined ecosystem helps customers seize their future by pairing an intuitive POS with powerful management tools on a single platform. Founded in 2010 with major offices in Atlanta, Lithuania, and San Francisco, Revel is a leading member of the Apple Enterprise Mobility Program. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com/ or call (415) 744-1433.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC has become the world’s largest provider of golf lessons and premium club fittings, operating more than 200 corporately-owned and franchised Training Centers in all major U.S. cities, Canada, China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. A top employer of PGA Professionals, the company’s 700-plus coaches have taught more than nine million lessons with students dropping an average of seven strokes from their scorecards. Its highly-trained coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a completely fact-based approach to instruction, practice and club fitting. GOLFTEC’s leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by its SwingTRU Motion Study™ – the largest ever conducted on golf swing mechanics.

To learn more about GOLFTEC, please visit www.golftec.com or call 877-446-5383.