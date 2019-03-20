Orbit Communication Systems and Inmarsat Government Announce Airborne Satcom Terminal Agreement

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of compact ground stations and tracking aeronautical and maritime terminals, and Inmarsat Government, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications and managed network services to the U.S. government, have today announced a long-term agreement to offer end-users a new modular, multi-role aviation terminal, optimized for use over Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) network.

The new terminal will operate over Inmarsat’s GX constellation, the world’s first and only globally available, high-throughput wideband network. It will deliver Inmarsat’s ‘SATCOM as a Service’, featuring commercial Ka-band and military Ka-band capabilities, which are fully interoperable with the Wideband Global Satcom (WGS) system.

The new compact Orbit terminal, GX46, features a 46cm (18”) antenna and will be delivered fully integrated with modems, electronics and related software. The lightweight, small-foot print terminal couples high performance and Orbit’s industry-leading reliability, which will open new communication opportunities for business jets, military mission aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). Following completion of the Inmarsat certification process, volume production of the terminal is planned at Orbit’s U.S.-based facilities.

“We are very pleased to unveil our new multi-role terminal, which has been several years in the making with Inmarsat," said Stav Gizunterman, Vice President of Research and Development at Orbit. “This flexible, integrated terminal is uniquely capable of supporting both Global Xpress and WGS services, and represents a truly innovative way to help expand their airborne services.”

“The implementation of the GX46 benefits from Orbit’s years of experience developing airborne satcom systems," said Steve Gizinski, Chief Technology Officer of Inmarsat Government. “The GX46 will expand our airborne connectivity solutions with an Inmarsat type-approved terminal that is suitable for an important market segment. This terminal will support operations in mil band (Inmarsat-5 and WGS) and will operate seamlessly on Inmarsat’s global Global Xpress network."

About Orbit’s Airborne Terminals

With over 1600 terminals delivered, ORBIT offers a range of versatile and highly reliable airborne satellite communications systems. The AirTRx and MPT series offer a choice of multiple antenna sizes, frequency bands and profiles, and are operational on a wide range of airborne platforms such as commercial airliners, business jets, military aircraft, helicopters and UAVs. The systems are offered in Ku, Ka and X-band and provide outstanding RF, tracking and inter-satellite transition performance in harsh operating environments. They are modular, ready for installation, and simple to operate and maintain. Drawing on long cooperation with leading aircraft manufacturers, including Boeing, Airbus, and Gulfstream, Orbit airborne systems meet stringent size, weight, power and environmental requirements. Orbit delivers tested, certified, and reliable terminals, ready for service.

About Orbit

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. is a global leader in satellite tracking and airborne communications solutions, helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You’ll find Orbit systems on cruise ships and navy vessels, airliners and jet fighters, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective, and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major navies and air forces, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

About Inmarsat Government

The U.S. government has relied on and trusted Inmarsat satellite services since 1979. Inmarsat Government continues to deliver the world’s most advanced global, mobile satellite communication services to U.S. defense, intelligence, homeland security, public safety and civilian agencies, with highly reliable, secure and affordable connectivity. Built with government users in mind, Inmarsat Government provides resilient, flexible capabilities to augment government satellite resources, anytime, anywhere. Leveraging an industry-leading scalable multiband network infrastructure, Inmarsat Government offers a suite of managed network services and end-to-end communication solutions to support users on land, at sea and in the air, even in the world's most remote regions. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Inmarsat Government is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Inmarsat plc. For more information, please visit www.inmarsatgov.com.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s best global portfolio of satellite networks, specifically designed for customer mobility, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance. The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for almost 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners. Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government and Aviation satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, visit Inmarsat.com or follow us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @InmarsatGlobal.