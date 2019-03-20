Matter Communications Named Agency of Record for Signal Sciences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, social media, creative services and digital marketing — today announced it has been named the agency of record (AOR) for Signal Sciences. The fastest growing application security company in the world, Signal Sciences secures the most important web applications, APIs and microservices of the world's leading enterprises.

Through its industry-leading technology, Signal Sciences has tripled its customer count and yearly revenue, while recently announcing a $35 million round of funding. It now protects more than 10,000 web applications and more than a trillion web requests per month. Signal Sciences works across financial services, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors, and its client base features five of the top global ecommerce companies and five of the largest U.S. software companies.

“As the global leader in web application security, we need an agency partner that understands our business and industry inside and out, and one we can rely on during this critical time in our company’s evolution,” said Sharon Thompson, vice president of marketing at Signal Sciences. “We’ve already seen a huge influx of high-quality coverage around funding, expansion and thought leadership. If this is any indication of our future with Matter, I am confident we will reach — and exceed — the lofty goals we’ve laid out to break through the noise.”

Signal Sciences selected Matter to elevate its overall presence in the expanding and busy cyber security landscape through aggressive media relations campaigns and high-value speaking and award opportunities. Additionally, the Matter team will shape and execute a robust thought leadership program that highlights the company’s dynamic approach to cyber security.

“Pairing a surging, innovative company like Signal Sciences with a full-service PR agency fluent in cyber security like Matter is a surefire way to differentiate outstanding work done in a crowded and competitive market,” said Scott Signore, CEO of Matter. “The team is already securing high-profile media opportunities, and we are looking forward to a healthy partnership that elevates Signal Sciences’ overall brand and awareness.”

Shattering the limitations of the legacy Web Application Firewall (WAF) approach, Signal Sciences’ award-winning solution keeps business secure for its customers, including Under Armour, Adobe, Datadog, One Medical, WeWork and many others. Signal Sciences’ innovative technology eliminates the learning, tuning and complexity bogging down legacy WAF offerings. Matter’s work will help further educate the market on Signal Sciences’ clear marketplace advantages.

With more than 160 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing public relations, social media, creative and digital marketing firms in the country. Matter has won 11 “Agency of the Year” accolades in the past three years and has been recognized as a best place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency, unifying public relations, social media, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with six offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer-technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.matternow.com.

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects over 10,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences’ patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world’s most recognizable companies, like Under Armour, Adobe and WeWork, across industries, including five of the top ecommerce companies, five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others in the financial services, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors. In 2018, Signal Sciences won Technology of the Year from InfoWorld and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool.