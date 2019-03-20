QTS Deploys Ciena’s Waveserver Ai Platform for Multi-Use Interconnection

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QTS Realty Trust, a leading provider of software-defined and mega-scale data center solutions, will deploy Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) Waveserver Ai® platform to support growing bandwidth demand and meet wire-speed encryption requirements for highly secure in-flight data protection.

This deployment will also support QTS’ recently announced Switchboard interconnection platform. Switchboard enables self-service ordering and fast, one-to-many provisioning of local, metro, carrier, long-haul, and cloud services via a single port. This innovative platform offers rapid and secure connectivity for QTS’ 1,100 enterprise and government customers and serves nearly all network use cases.

Key Facts:

As a leading provider of data center solutions, QTS leverages its software-defined technology platform (SDP) on which Switchboard resides to deliver secure and compliant colocation and hyperscale data center solutions, robust connectivity, and premium customer service to leading technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Ciena’s Waveserver Ai will provide up to 2.4Tb/s of capacity with high-speed connectivity and scalability. QTS customers will be able to transport workloads to data centers and access bandwidth-hungry content, applications, and services. Waveserver Ai will also improve the performance of QTS’ network and deliver higher capacity wavelengths while reducing power consumption and increasing efficiency of operations.

This new deployment also positions QTS to offer Layer 1 encryption capabilities with Ciena’s industry-leading FIPS-compliant encryption module, which is offered on the Waveserver Ai platform. These services will enable opportunities for QTS to attract new federal government and other high security-sensitive customers.

Executive Comments:

“Our customers require quick access to network capacity and flexible interconnection services that are cost-effective and capable of protecting sensitive information. Ciena’s Waveserver Ai platform solidifies our mission to serve the current and future needs of our hybrid colocation and hyperscale customers while protecting their critical assets.”

- Clint Heiden, Chief Revenue Officer, QTS

- “As QTS continues to advance its connectivity strategy through the Switchboard platform, Waveserver Ai’s ability to meet evolving network use cases will support current and future interconnection requirements.”

- Jason Phipps, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Ciena

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

