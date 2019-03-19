Fluence Signs Second Large Contract in Egypt

MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) is pleased to announce that a partnership formed between its Egyptian joint venture The International Co. for Water Services & Infrastructure (IWSI) and Hassan Allam EPC has been awarded an EPC contract of US$74 million to design and construct a 40,000 m3/day seawater desalination plant, with infrastructure designed and built for a future capacity expansion to 80,000 m3/day.

In this custom engineered solution, through IWSI, Fluence will act as the technology provider, designing the process and supplying the pretreatment, reverse osmosis skids, post-treatment equipment and the start-up and commissioning of the plant for a total contract share of US$20 million. Hassan Allam EPC will provide the local works including the marine design and execution of the intake and outfall.

Once completed, the plant will serve New Mansoura city, which is currently under construction along Egypt’s northern coast on the Mediterranean Sea. New Mansoura will have a population of approximately 250,000 people when its first phase is inaugurated. Given the population growth of New Mansoura, it is expected that the plant will eventually be expanded to 80,000 m3/day capacity. The plant is expected to be operational in 18 months.

Henry Charrabé, Managing Director and CEO of Fluence, commented: “ The New Mansoura plant will be among the larger desalination plant references for Fluence to date and, if expanded, one of the largest in all of Egypt. Together with the US $7.6 million NIROBOX™ Smart Packaged desalination plant order IWSI secured in Egypt in October 2018, this contract reinforces Fluence’s growth strategy. As we continue to focus on Egypt as one of the most promising desalination markets in the world, we’re deploying both Smart Packaged Solutions and custom engineered solutions to meet the growing water requirements. We are excited to work with our partner Hassan Allam on this important project for the people of New Mansoura.”

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence is a leader in the decentralized water, wastewater and reuse treatment markets, setting the industry pace with its Smart Products Solutions, including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™ and SUBRE. Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets, as well as Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) and other recurring revenue solutions. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe and China, Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and enables businesses and communities worldwide to maximize their water resources.

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.