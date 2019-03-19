InsureZone and Appulate Partner to Offer Commercial Rating from Any Management System.

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fort Worth, Texas-based InsureZone has announced a partnership with California-based Appulate that allows agents the ability to have commercial rating from any agency management system.

“Commercial rating is not new, but it has been frustrating. Why? Because agents did not have the ability to easily start the quote request from the management system where the policy data resided. With today’s announcement InsureZone and Appulate have changed the paradigm for commercial rating and for commercial submissions. With one application and data directly sourced from your agency management system, your agency can get back quotes from your contracted carriers in just minutes. The InsureZone commercial platform is 15 years old, and helping agencies sell policies is not new for us,” says InsureZone CEO John Pergande. “Our hope in rolling this out for the InsureZone and the Appulate users is that agents will realize that re-keying data is a thing of the past. No agency should ever again have to email or fax ACORD forms to a carrier or broker hoping for a timely response.”

“The marriage of Appulate’s industry-leading technology with InsureZone’s FIDO rating platform is a winning combination that addresses one of the key needs our clients have asked about for years. And we think the net result for our clients is that they will more easily grow their agencies,” adds Appulate co-founder and President Jeffrey Harris.

To learn more about InsureZone, visit InsureZone.com or contact CEO, John Pergande at 817-704-2240.