Integrated Compliance Solutions (“ICS”) and CimplxMJ Enter into Referral Agreement Increasing Service Offerings for Both Companies

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Compliance Solutions (“ICS”), the industry leader in compliance software for financial institutions that bank MRBs in legal states and offering innovative, cost effective merchant payment solutions through wholly owned Greenlight Payments Inc. along with CimplxMJ, a leading provider of ACA, Payroll and HR solutions, announced today that they have entered into a referral arrangement to increase the products and services each company offers to their respective clients. Together, both companies uniquely address the industry through their Seed-to-Bank and Complete Cannabis Compliance solutions.

ICS has established itself as a leader in the cannabis space, providing a complete Seed-to-Bank™ compliance solution for financial institutions, significantly increasing the choices and options for banking and merchant payment solutions.

CimplxMJ has become renowned for providing technology and expertise designed to reduce costs associated with high compliance areas such as payroll, ACA (Affordable Care Act), and labor laws and to keep employee engagement levels high with easy to use applications.

“CimplxMJ was a natural fit for us to complement our Seed-to-Bank™ compliance platform, providing industry leading payroll and other critical HR related services,” says Chris Johnson, CEO of ICS. “Their compliance expertise in house as well as their applications are best in class and we are really excited about the partnership.”

“CimplxMJ is excited to announce the formation of our partnership with Integrated Compliance Solutions (ICS),” added Scott Schneider, CEO of CimplxMJ. “By bringing together the ICS Complete Seed-to-Bank Solution with the CimplxMJ Complete Cannabis Compliance Solution (C3S), we are able to deliver a fully configured experience. In an industry that demands strong relationships and expertise from those involved, we couldn't be more confident in our decision to partner with ICS and the capabilities of our combined efforts.”

The partnership will collectively offer the Seed-to-Bank and C3S platform in states where cannabis is legal, effective immediately.

About ICS (Integrated Compliance Solutions): ICS is the industry leader in compliance software and innovative, cost effective merchant payment solutions. Their experience in financial services and payments technology allows them to apply the heightened federal requirements to preferred providers that meet strict requirements. The result: a competitive, complete, and stable set of services that complement the merchant’s goals. As a Seed-to-Bank™ compliance partner, ICS has simply been used by more banks, for longer, and more CRB businesses than any one of their competitors in the space.

About CimplxMJ: Founded in 2013, CimplxMJ™ is a leading service and compliance provider, dedicated to offering best-in-class cloud-based solutions to companies to help them focus on their people. We help companies fully manage functions around banking, payroll, taxes, ACA (Affordable Care Act), Human Resources, Benefits, Time, and Spend/Asset Management, making the complex world of compliance simple. Employers nationwide benefit from using CimplxMJ’s suite of solutions to mitigate the risk of IRS penalties, enabling them to efficiently and accurately file the required tax forms and documents and improve access and management of vital employee data.