gA Expands Its Ecosystem with Aristas, a Consultancy Firm of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--gA, a global leader in the digital business consulting services, is proud to welcome Aristas into its strategic ecosystem, in the fields of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. gA is focused in the digitization of the decision-making process, including sales forecasting, logistics optimization, and cost productivity, leveraging IoT convergence through data science and advanced predictive modeling.

gA recently launched Navigate, an AI-Decision Intelligence platform, that introduces a new concept in Consulting, a subscription-based solution designed to reshape the way companies make critical decisions, using the power of data and science. Navigate is a proprietary platform that combines process mining, cloud infrastructure and data clustering techniques, to deliver accurate and relevant predictive analytic models.

Aristas, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is a Data Science and Machine Learning firm, founded by Matthieu Jonckheere and Leonardo Boechi. The firm brings together an experienced team of mathematicians, computer scientists and applied physicists who apply Artificial Intelligence techniques to derive patterns in large blocks of data, that can then be used to identify critical indicators and make predictions.

“Aristas brings an outstanding skill-base to the table and its academic approach to building complex predictive algorithms will strengthen our Decision Intelligence platform significantly,” said Diego Lozano, Head of Digital Platforms at gA.

“This partnership with gA is a perfect opportunity to apply efficiently our expertise in data science and learning algorithms to develop high impact solutions,” said both founders of Aristas.

About gA

We are gA, a global technology company that uses digital platforms and transformation services to empower large companies in the Americas and Europe to reshape their business models and their organizations, using the power of data, business processes and people. With a staff of 1,300 consultants and developers across 10 offices located in the US, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Argentina, we serve our global customers with a dual shore services model.

www.grupoassa.com