Teledyne Awarded $20 Million Contract to Support F-35 Program

LEWISBURG, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), was awarded a contract worth in excess of $20 million for fiscal years 2019 through 2021 from Harris Corporation of Melbourne, Florida, to continue its support of the F-35 aircraft program.

Teledyne AES has supported the Lockheed Martin F-35 program since 2004. This latest competitive firm-fixed-price award is to develop and deliver Fiber Optic Quad Transceiver products in support of lots 13 and 14 of the F-35 program. The work will be performed at Teledyne AES’ production facility located in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

Teledyne AES is a long-time contractor in support of various U.S. DoD programs. Harris recognized Teledyne AES as a contractor for Exceptional Quality in 2018 as Teledyne AES earned a 100% Product Quality Score. Earlier this year, Teledyne AES made a substantial capital investment in a technical refresh of two key equipment lines in its Lewisburg production facility. The capital investment has streamlined production, accelerated delivery schedules and improved overall quality control.

About Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions

Teledyne AES, a business unit of the Teledyne Defense Electronics group, provides agile electronic manufacturing services, microelectronics packaging, box-level assembly and other advanced manufacturing technology services for military, space, commercial, and other global markets. For more information, visit www.teledyneaes.com.

About Teledyne Defense Electronics

Serving defense, space and commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet the most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, Teledyne Defense Electronics’ diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.teledynedefenseelectronics.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.teledyne.com.