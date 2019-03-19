Dacom Farm Intelligence Adds Iteris ClearAg to Crop Management Platform

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, and Dacom Farm Intelligence (Dacom), a leader in data-driven advisory technologies and sensor equipment for growers and agribusinesses, have announced the addition of Iteris ClearAg® to Dacom’s crop management platform.

Dacom provides weather, irrigation and crop protection insights to a worldwide customer base of over 30,000 registered users. The addition of ClearAg environmental intelligence to the platform means Dacom users, which include growers, agribusinesses and governments, will now be able to access current and forecast weather information, as well as weather map tile overlays. This will assist in the further enhancement of Dacom’s world-class pest and disease modelling capability. ClearAg’s hyperlocal weather forecast information will also be used to complement a range of in-field sensors offered by Dacom.

“We are excited to provide ClearAg’s hyperlocal weather information to the growers, agribusinesses and government partners in the more than 50 countries we serve around the world,” said Janneke Hadders, chief executive officer of Dacom. “Current and forecast weather data from ClearAg will significantly enhance our data-driven crop advisory platform, helping our global users improve productivity and efficiency in their crop management programs.”

"We are thrilled to provide a valuable subset of ClearAg’s environmental intelligence on a software-as-a-service basis to Dacom’s global network of growers and agribusinesses,” said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. “ClearAg’s hyperlocal current and forecast weather information will help Dacom users make critical decisions on crop pest and disease control, while improving year-round productivity and efficiency in crop management.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Dacom Farm Intelligence

Dacom Farm Intelligence is an innovative high-tech company that develops and supplies data-driven advisory technologies and sensor equipment to agricultural companies and the agribusiness around the world. All available and relevant data are converted into concrete advice via smart analyses. This enables our users to gain a better insight into their company and the solutions allow them to take better decisions. The result for growers and agribusiness is maximized yield with an economical and responsible use of resources such as water, crop protection products and fertilizer. For more information visit www.dacom.nl.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," “outlooks,” “target,” “plans,” "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated enhancements and benefits of our environmental intelligence and capabilities of our ClearAg platform. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to integrate and provision our environmental intelligence on a cost-efficient basis; the future adoption of technology-based analytics solutions in the agriculture market; customer’s dedication of resources and ability to achieve market acceptance for its own products and services; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).