McAfee Unveils Integration with Microsoft Teams to Secure and Manage Collaboration in the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams, a comprehensive security and compliance integration for Teams. McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams is an extension to the already available comprehensive security solution that McAfee MVISION Cloud has for Microsoft Office 365. This solution nicely complements Team’s capabilities by using a frictionless API-based cloud-native approach that allows IT teams to seamlessly enforce data loss prevention (DLP) policies and collaboration controls, contextual access control, address threats from insiders and compromised accounts, audit all user activity and secure corporate data as users collaborate in the cloud.

Teams is a chat-based workspace in Office 365 that brings together people, conversations and content—along with the tools that teams need—so they can easily collaborate to achieve more. It’s integrated with the familiar Office 365 applications and is built from the ground up on the Office 365, secure cloud. With McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams, companies can answer employees’ requests for a collaboration platform, while enforcing the security capabilities they need to keep data safe.

“McAfee MVISION Cloud enables IT and security teams to consistently enforce security and compliance controls across all their SaaS, PaaS and IaaS applications, including Microsoft Teams,” said Rajiv Gupta, vice president of the Cloud Security Business Unit. “We’re thrilled to integrate with another industry-leading cloud solution to protect corporate data, while providing employees with the freedom to use cloud services that drive productivity and collaboration.”

Levon Esibov, Partner PM Director, Information Protection, Microsoft Teams at Microsoft said, “We’re pleased to see McAfee’s commitment to supporting and securing this ever-increasing demand. McAfee MVISION Cloud integrates with Microsoft Teams APIs—ensuring our joint customers can successfully meet key security and compliance requirements.”

McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams provides a full set of security, governance and compliance capabilities, including:

A unified, cloud-native security platform: leverages McAfee’s CASB technology (DLP, threat protection, collaboration control, activity monitoring, access control) in a single, unified platform—offering a frictionless, cloud-native solution for organizations to consistently protect their data and defend against threats in the cloud.

leverages McAfee’s CASB technology (DLP, threat protection, collaboration control, activity monitoring, access control) in a single, unified platform—offering a frictionless, cloud-native solution for organizations to consistently protect their data and defend against threats in the cloud. Modern data security: IT can extend existing DLP policies to messages and files in all types of Teams channels, enforcing policies based on keywords, fingerprints, data identifiers, regular expressions and match highlighting for content and metadata.

IT can extend existing DLP policies to messages and files in all types of Teams channels, enforcing policies based on keywords, fingerprints, data identifiers, regular expressions and match highlighting for content and metadata. Collaboration control: messages or files posted in channels can be restricted to specific users, including blocking the sharing of data to any external location.

messages or files posted in channels can be restricted to specific users, including blocking the sharing of data to any external location. Comprehensive remediation: enables auditing of regulated data uploaded to Microsoft Teams and remediates policy violations by coaching users, notifying administrators, quarantining, tombstoning, restoring and deleting user actions. End users can autonomously correct their actions, removing incidents from IT’s queue.

enables auditing of regulated data uploaded to Microsoft Teams and remediates policy violations by coaching users, notifying administrators, quarantining, tombstoning, restoring and deleting user actions. End users can autonomously correct their actions, removing incidents from IT’s queue. Threat prevention: empowers organizations to detect and prevent anomalous behavior indicative of insider threats and compromised accounts. McAfee captures a complete record of all user activity in Teams and leverages machine learning to analyze activity across multiple heuristics to accurately detect threats.

empowers organizations to detect and prevent anomalous behavior indicative of insider threats and compromised accounts. McAfee captures a complete record of all user activity in Teams and leverages machine learning to analyze activity across multiple heuristics to accurately detect threats. Forensic investigations: with an auto-generated, detailed audit trail of all user activity, McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams provides rich capabilities for forensics and investigations.

with an auto-generated, detailed audit trail of all user activity, McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams provides rich capabilities for forensics and investigations. On-the-go security, for on-the-go policies: helps secure multiple access modes, including browsers and native apps, and applies controls based on contextual factors, including user, device, data and location. Personal devices lacking adequate control over data can be blocked from access.

