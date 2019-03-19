Votiro Announces Strategic Alliance and Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro Inc.

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Votiro Cybersec Global Limited, a global leader in content disarm and reconstruction (CDR) technology, today announced a strategic alliance and distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., the largest provider of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. The new relationship will empower Votiro to broaden its go-to-market reach within the North American market, and expand Ingram Micro’s security portfolio with a next generation security solution that addresses zero-day and undisclosed file borne attacks. Current and future Votiro customers will now be able to engage with Ingram Micro VARs (value added resellers) to infuse the technology into their critical infrastructure.

“Alongside every business advantage that comes with operating online, there is also a huge risk of exposure due to malware infected documents that are aimed at polluting your organization,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Votiro, Aviv Grafi. “Our work with the most data-sensitive institutes across the globe has laid the foundation for sealing their security ecosystems, and we are excited to share this capability with the North American market by working with Ingram Micro and its channel partners.”

In today’s digital world, securing data flow while still keeping ease-of-use and functionality intact is an imperative competitive advantage and necessary component to a successful business. Nearly every government agency, healthcare institute, bank, or any other service-oriented organization has begun their digital journey long before security comes into play. Neutralizing incoming documentation across all channels of communication with the outside world is a proven solution to stop file-borne exploits from penetrating an organization. By automatically disarming every incoming document, no matter the source or type, Votiro File Disarmer ensures all data flow within the organization is completely safe to open and use.

Eric Kohl, Vice President, Security for Ingram Micro U.S. adds, “Data security is an area no business can afford to ignore. We are pleased to welcome Votiro to our market-leading IT security portfolio and look forward to building on this new relationship and helping our channel partners improve security and efficiency for their customers.”

By challenging and removing threats on their first attempt to penetrate the network, Votiro’s technology surpasses standard methods for combatting zero-day exploits and advanced threats. To keep up to date on the company’s latest announcements, or to connect with their experts while at the event, please visit https://www.votiro.com.

About Votiro

Votiro is an award-winning cybersecurity company with a mission of securing organizations throughout their digital transformation journey. Its proprietary next-generation CDR technology allows users to safely open email attachments, download and transfer files, share content, and use removable media, while keeping performance and functionality intact. With over 400 customers globally, Votiro has offices in US, Singapore, Australia, and Israel. Votiro is a Gartner Cool Vendor award winner and certified by the international standard of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408).