Eastside Distilling Announces New Southern California Store Authorizations with Albertsons, VONS and Pavilions for Redneck Riviera Whiskey

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced new authorizations to offer Redneck Riviera Whiskey in 351 Albertsons, VONS and Pavilions stores in Southern California. This group of stores – owned by Albertsons – is the largest regional grocery store chain in the country. The new authorization calls for all 351 stores to carry the product.

Robert Manfredonia, President of Eastside Distilling, said, “We are very excited to be working with Albertsons, VONS, and Pavilions in Southern California. All of the stores will be reset to stock, display and offer Redneck Riviera Whiskey. We greatly appreciate their commitment to the product, as very few brands at any stage of development have distribution in all stores. This is an important development as this grouping of stores is Albertsons’ largest subsidiary and is also the largest regional chain in the country.”

Redneck Riviera is available now in selected stores and will be in all locations in the upcoming months.

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a joint collaboration between Eastside and John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich. The Original Redneck Riviera Whiskey and the Granny Rich Reserve were crafted by the famed distilling team at Eastside, headed up by Mel Heim and Travis Schoney. The team developed what Eastside and John Rich believe is a superb reserve whiskey that meets even the lofty standards of Granny Rich.

John Rich and Eastside have taken to heart the Folds of Honor mission and have been active advocates on behalf of the foundation, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2018 through the sale of Redneck Riviera Whiskey. Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has carried forth this singular, noble mission – to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. Their motto says it best: “Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.”

Launched in February 2018, the original Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed in Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Indiana, Maryland, The District of Columbia, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Arkansas and Ohio.

About Redneck Riviera

Redneck Riviera, John Rich’s privately held lifestyle brand, celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of a honky-tonk bar. More information can be found here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

