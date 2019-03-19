SkyWater and Intrinsix Partner to Offer Advanced Design Services for High Performance Mixed-Signal and Carbon Nanotube Technologies

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. & MARLBOROUGH, Ma.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology Foundry, the trusted innovation partner for tomorrow’s most advanced technology solutions, and Intrinsix Corp., an advanced semiconductor design services firm, today announced a partnership to offer SkyWater customers a wider breadth of design solutions, addressing a broad range of high performance mixed-signal and other microelectronic device applications. In addition, the engagement will provide design support for emerging carbon nanotube-based 3DSoC and related integrated circuit architectures.

Intrinsix offers semiconductor design services to customers who need Trusted solutions at the leading edge of technology. These services start at product concept and finish at working systems. Along the way, customer innovation is melded with the latest design techniques and solutions in a way that optimizes outcome and lowers risk – state of the art meets state of the practice for aggressive mixed-signal SoCs.

“It’s a natural fit for us to add SkyWater to our foundry partnership network. Both companies are focused on enabling design of new products that have the potential to disrupt or drive markets,” said Jim Gobes, CEO, Intrinsix Corp. “In an increasingly diverse landscape, we see an exploding need for advanced development and flexible volume foundry services. SkyWater is addressing this need and we look forward to working with them to enable customers with first time success.”

“By partnering with Intrinsix, we strengthen our design enablement ecosystem, offering silicon-proven services and IP which provide a wider range of complete solutions to our customers in several of today’s emerging markets. Additionally, their long track record and DMEA Trusted Accreditation aligns well with our focus on supporting mil/aero programs and customers designing in IP sensitive industries,” said Rick Harding, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, SkyWater Technology Foundry.

Intrinsix is thoroughly familiar with SkyWater’s process design kits (PDKs) and contributes to SkyWater’s Multi Project Wafer (MPW) FastShuttle Program for 90nm and 130nm process flows, offering a low-cost way for designers to verify IP and concepts through the Intrinsix ecosystem or directly through SkyWater: www.skywatertechnology.com/mpw-fastshuttle/. The Intrinsix-SkyWater relationship is also expanding its scope to develop PDKs for a carbon nanotube based 3DSoC technology platform.

SkyWater and Intrinsix are both exhibiting at the GOMAC conference on March 25-28, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM at booth numbers 511 and 604 respectively.

About Intrinsix Corp.

Intrinsix Corp., headquartered in Marlborough, MA USA, is a design services company for advanced semiconductors with clients around the globe. The company has been servicing the needs of electronic product and semiconductor companies for more than 30 years. Intrinsix has the platforms, process and people to ensure first-turn success for industry-leading semiconductors. For more information, please visit: www.intrinsix.com/.

About SkyWater Technology Foundry

SkyWater is a solely U.S.-based and owned, DMEA-accredited Technology Foundry, providing custom design and development services, exclusive design IP, and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. The Company’s world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, rad-hard and ROIC solutions for IoT and defense applications. SkyWater’s Innovation Engineering Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. SkyWater serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial, and medical. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.