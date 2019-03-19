Geotab Awarded World’s Largest Telematics Contract by General Services Administration

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced it has been awarded the largest single-source telematics contract to date by GSA Fleet, a division of GSA (General Services Administration), which provides centralized procurement for U.S. federal agencies. With one of the largest non-tactical fleets in America, GSA Fleet will equip its 217,000 vehicles with Geotab’s trusted fleet management technology.

Since 1954, GSA Fleet has been providing quality vehicles and efficient and economical fleet management services to over 75 participating federal agencies. Its end-to-end fleet management services include vehicle acquisition, leasing and disposal, as well as maintenance control, accident management and fuel and loss prevention services.

“This rare, single-source award from GSA Fleet reinforces Geotab’s ability to provide secure and highly specialized technology to the government sector,” said Jean Pilon-Bignell, Geotab’s associate vice president, government and smart city. “This partnership helps Geotab expand our portfolio of services and solutions to the public sector while enabling GSA Fleet and other federal agency fleets to optimize their operations via leading analytics capabilities.”

As a vertically integrated telematics provider Geotab manages the entire technology stack, from the in-cab hardware and embedded firmware used to encrypt and transmit data, to the secure server-side hosting and software applications. As the first telematics companies to achieve FIPS 140-2 validation for its cryptographic library, Geotab places security at the forefront of its innovations, ensuring rigorous security measures that meet industry best cybersecurity practices. As part of this award, Geotab has also received a GSA sponsorship for FedRAMP certification, which will position MyGeotab as the first SaaS telematics platform to achieve this prestigious cybersecurity accreditation.

“With GSA paving the way, we believe the U.S. government leads the world in the adoption of telematics in the public sector,” stated Geotab CEO Neil Cawse. “Particularly within local, state and federal agencies where fleet vehicles typically account for a large portion of their annual budget, our intelligent integrated solutions have the potential to protect capital assets, reduce associated risk, improve accountability and decrease operating costs.”

About General Services Administration

The mission of the U.S. General Services Administration is to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission-support services across government.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes.