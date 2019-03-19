College Sports Fans Have a New Way to Mow with School Pride

For a limited time, choose from more than 30 collegiate limited-edition full-suspension seats as an upgrade on Exmark Radius and Lazer Z zero-turn riding mowers.

BEATRICE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a proud supporter of university athletics, Exmark is offering fans a way to get mowing done faster and easier while showing their school pride in the process. Exmark’s Game Changer sales event kicked off March 1 and will run through May 31, 2019.

According to Exmark Senior Marketing Manager, John Cloutier, Exmark’s partnership with more than 30 leading universities across the country, gives fans the opportunity to demonstrate their team pride while enjoying more of their weekends.

“As college sports fans ourselves, we know all too well the challenges of getting yard work done in time for the game,” said Cloutier. “Now, fans can spend less time mowing and more time doing things they truly love with family and friends.”

For a limited time, when fans purchase select Radius or Lazer Z zero-turn mowers, they have the opportunity to purchase an upgrade to a collegiate, limited-edition full-suspension seat. Not only does the seat show their fandom, but the full-suspension system offers a dramatic improvement in comfort compared to non-suspension designs.

“Exmark has produced the most innovative, durable, comfortable and low-maintenance commercial mowers and lawn care equipment for more than 35 years,” Cloutier said. “These are just a few reasons why top landscape professionals trust Exmark mowers 2-to-1 over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers.”

Visit Exmark.com/college to learn more about the 2019 Exmark Game Changer sales event, including available models, participating dealers, complete offer details and a list of the 30+ available schools.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. Exmark mowers are trusted 2-to-1 over the next best-selling brand of zero-turn mowers by landscape professionals. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark’s goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company’s commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

