Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Fortifies Efforts to Curb Underage Access to Vaping Products with Intellicheck’s Age ID

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellicheck (NYSE AMERICAN: IDN), a trusted industry leader in identity authentication solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement with the Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA), a national trade association of businesses involved in the vapor products industries. Under the new agreement, SFATA is offering its members Intellicheck’s Age ID™ technology solution at a special rate. Age ID authenticates driver licenses and other forms of government-issued identification, allowing retailers to identify altered and fake IDs presented at the point of sale.

SFATA Executive Director Mark Anton said the membership is adamant about preventing underage purchases of vaping products. “Our members are deeply concerned about underage use of vaping products. Unfortunately, the fake IDs young people are using to gain access to adult alternative smoking products are easy to obtain and are extremely sophisticated, so much so that even law enforcement admits they can’t visually detect these fakes. Therefore, we decided to adopt the technology used by more than 55 law enforcement agencies around the country, Age ID. We can’t stop bad actors from selling these high-tech fakes, but with Age ID we have the state-of-the-art technology that will catch them,” he explained.

“It’s important to remember that our commitment goes beyond business interests. We are parents, family members, and members of the communities we serve. Our mission states, ‘SFATA and its members only sell to adults.’ The partnership with Intellicheck demonstrates our commitment to that principle,” said Anton.

SFATA is the premier and largest vapor and e-cig trade association. The association represents the interests of the entire supply chain, including manufacturers, online retailers, brick and mortar vapor store, distributors, importers, and wholesalers.

“SFATA is making an important statement to the communities its members serve across the country. These are responsible business members who recognize their role at the forefront of the battle to keep young people from purchasing vaping products. Fake IDs have evolved to a point that old school methods of spotting them aren’t effective. Age ID doesn’t just scan, it authenticates IDs. We welcome our partnership with SFATA and are proud to stand with them to be a part of the solution to the underage vaping epidemic,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Age ID authenticates IDs and verifies age information in real-time with 99.9 percent accuracy. The budget friendly SaaS technology solution is easy to adopt and use and is readily deployed on mobile devices including smartphones and tablets and can also be integrated with point-of-sale solutions. The cutting-edge technology solution draws on a comprehensive, proprietary database, updated on an ongoing basis, to ensure information is timely and accurate.

About Intellicheck NYSE American: IDN Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identity authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Founded in 1994, Intellicheck has grown to serve dozens of Fortune 500 companies including retail and financial industry clients, police departments, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit http://www.intellicheck.com/ and follow Intellicheck on Twitter, on Facebook, on LinkedIn and on YouTube.