TD Ameritrade Increases Commitment and Grows Capabilities for Stock Plan Services Through Its New Relationship with Certent

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD Ameritrade, Inc.1 today announced that it has made a significant investment in its stock plan business via an expanded strategic relationship with Certent, Inc. As part of this expansion, TD Ameritrade will now provide full administration services for equity compensation plans, along with investments in technology solutions and their overall stock plan services offering. Combined with the award-winning wealth management and client support services, this will deliver a fully integrated solution to make plan administration painless and deliver a superior experience for corporate clients and their employees.

“By handling all aspects of the value chain, including recordkeeping, brokerage and participant servicing, TD Ameritrade will be able to leverage our core competencies across the entire client relationship,” said Brian Burke, director of Stock Plan Services at TD Ameritrade. “This includes our award-winning education, which participants can access on their own or with guidance from TD Ameritrade, including support from our associates in over 360 TD Ameritrade locations across the country.”

“Certent and TD Ameritrade have built a successful relationship over the years, offering exceptional stock plan solutions to a multitude of happy clients. This agreement represents a big step forward for our companies and our clients,” said Jorge Martin, chief executive officer at Certent. “Our joint offering provides an even stronger solution for our shared customers and their employees. Together, we are taking the risk and pain out of designing, offering, and managing stock plans.”

“TD Ameritrade is committed to providing issuers and participants with innovative technology and client-centric experiences for their stock plan needs,” added Peter deSilva, president of retail at TD Ameritrade. “We are thrilled to announce this agreement and will continue to invest in our stock plan business.”

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

TD Ameritrade provides investing services and education to more than 11 million client accounts totaling approximately $1.2 trillion in assets, and custodial services to more than 7,000 registered investment advisors. We are a leader in U.S. retail trading, executing an average of approximately 900,000 trades per day for our clients, more than a quarter of which come from mobile devices. We have a proud history of innovation, dating back to our start in 1975, and today our team of 10,000-strong is committed to carrying it forward. Together, we are leveraging the latest in cutting edge technologies and one-on-one client care to transform lives, and investing, for the better. Learn more by visiting TD Ameritrade’s newsroom at www.amtd.com, or read our stories at Fresh Accounts.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) / SIPC (www.SIPC.org)

About Certent, Inc.

Certent, Inc. is a leading provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting. Founded in 2002, Certent serves more than 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance and reporting technology. With five global offices, Certent delivers confidence across mission-critical finance and HR processes. For more information, please visit www.certent.com. Additional resources: Certent Equity Management learn more here.

Certent Equity Administration learn more here.

1TD Ameritrade, Inc. is a broker-dealer subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

TD Ameritrade and Certent are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other’s services, policies or opinions.