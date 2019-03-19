EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd: Medalchemy, EMMAC’s Spanish GMP Certified Laboratory, Secures Approval to Import Medical Cannabis for Scientific Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd (“EMMAC” or the “Company”), the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Medalchemy, EMMAC’s fully-licensed GMP certified laboratory in Alicante, Spain, has secured approval from the Spanish Health Authorities AEMPS to import medical cannabis for scientific research. This landmark announcement places Medalchemy at the forefront of medical cannabis research in Spain, and ensures EMMAC is well positioned to capitalise on anticipated regulatory changes, as demand for premium quality medical cannabis grows in Spain and across Europe.

With over a decade of experience in the research, development and manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), Medalchemy is an important part of EMMAC’s pan-European research and development initiative to allow the production, registration and exportation of GMP-certified cannabinoid-based APIs.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: “This is an important milestone for EMMAC, as the Company executes on its strategy to bring specific cannabis regulatory expertise to its expanding asset base, and create a vertically integrated multi-national operation that positions EMMAC at as a trusted leader in the rapidly-growing medical cannabis industry in Europe.”

About EMMAC

EMMAC Life Sciences Ltd is the European medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences PLC. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences PLC assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.