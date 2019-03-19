Hapag-Lloyd to Rollout XVELA Carrier and Terminal Collaboration Services

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XVELA, the world’s first maritime business network for ocean carriers and terminal operators, today announced that Hapag-Lloyd AG, one of the world’s leading shipping liner companies, plans to implement XVELA’s collaboration services to increase transparency throughout the transportation supply chain and more efficiently employ assets and resources.

Hapag-Lloyd and XVELA, an affiliate of Navis, plan to initiate the global rollout on one of Hapag Lloyd’s premier Latin American services and will continue to broaden throughout its terminal partners. This ‘Phase One’ rollout will leverage XVELA’s services to further enhance communication and collaboration between Hapag-Lloyd planners and terminal partners. Hapag-Lloyd has been a longtime customer of Navis products and solutions and will implement XVELA.

“Working together with XVELA will create an increased advantage for Hapag-Lloyd and its partners,” said Joern Springer, Senior Director Fleet Support, Hapag-Lloyd AG. “Through increased visibility throughout the transport chain, all involved parties will be able to optimize asset and resource planning – resulting in greater accuracy and a considerable improvement of collaboration levels.”

XVELA will provide benefits to both Hapag-Lloyd and its terminal partner network, allowing both sides to leverage the advantages of real-time data sharing, visibility i.e. into MACS3 stability and/or lashing results, and integration with the TOS.

“Hapag-Lloyd, recognized as an innovative industry leader committed to delivering superior customer services, will collaborate with its terminal network in XVELA to share critical information in real time. The optimization of stowage across each of their services will further improve operational efficiency and consistency,” said Martin Bardi, VP of Global Sales for XVELA and NCVS. “The network effect of onboarding another large global carrier will serve as a catalyst for other carriers and terminals to follow.”

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 222 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.6 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,500 employees and 394 offices in 127 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.6 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 120 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to simplify, coordinate and synchronize their operations, starting with stowage planning and quickly expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the ocean supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.