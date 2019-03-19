Medicine Hat College Selects Unit4 to Unify and Modernize Student and Staff Experience

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unit4, a world leader in enterprise systems for higher education, today announced Medicine Hat College has selected its higher education cloud solutions to replace legacy student, finance and HR payroll systems. The Unit4 education platform will provide the college with a modern and adaptable technology infrastructure, while improving communication and engagement between staff and students.

Medicine Hat College is a public, board-governed college located in southeast Alberta, Canada, committed to providing students with an immersive and collaborative learning environment. Serving over 8,000 learners each year, the college also partners with other universities and programs in the area to offer students diverse educational opportunities that prepare them for a variety of future careers.

The college began the search for a new ERP platform to provide students and faculty with a seamless and modern digital experience. The Unit4 suite of products will provide the college with a single system of record to manage the student lifecycle, including admissions, course registration, financial aid, and academic records. Additionally, staff will benefit from a more integrated digital platform for managing finance and HR and payroll. Overall, Unit4 will help streamline internal processes and power new levels of student engagement.

Another focus for Medicine Hat College during the selection process was finding a solution that would evolve and change with them, powering the delivery of new services. A move to the cloud was therefore key because it provided a solution that not only could change with the evolving needs of the school, but that was also easy for the college’s small IT team to manage.

“ During our search for a new digital service platform, it soon became clear that Unit4 not only exceeded our needs in terms of capabilities, but also offered a system that was truly designed to accommodate the student experience, from the submission of their initial application to graduation,” said Chuck Payne, Director, Information Technology at Medicine Hat College. “ It focuses more on the student life cycle and the student’s flow, through to the end of their experience, as opposed to the traditional kind of administrative model of a college of many student information systems. From achieving executive buy-in for the project to the deep industry knowledge demonstrated by Unit4 about the unique needs of our school, the process has been a big success. We’re excited about the improvements we’ll be able to make and the new services we can offer in the future.”

“ Medicine Hat College understands that a new approach to IT is required to power the level of digital transformation required to deliver a modern student experience,” said Austin Laird, Higher Education Product Director at Unit4. “ Our higher education solutions are designed to support the institutional change colleges and universities like Medicine Hat are undertaking, so they can harness the power of modern technology to create new engagement models and services.”

For more information, visit https://www.unit4.com/us/industry/education.

About Unit4

Unit4 is a leading provider of enterprise applications empowering people in service organizations. Unit4 provides student management, ERP and research management solutions to over 1000 colleges and universities globally to help them accelerate growth, boost student success, improve institutional effectiveness and deliver research excellence. Clients include Oxford and Cambridge Universities, HEC Paris, University of Waterloo, American University of Paris, Robert Morris University, Baylor College of Medicine, Hult International, and University of Dubai. Unit4 is in business for people.

For more information please visit the website at http://www.unit4.com/about/our-company, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page.