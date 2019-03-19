Silver Peak expands North American distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, today announced the expansion of its North American distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation to develop the Silver Peak channel and enable VARs and resellers to build successful and profitable SD-WAN business practices. Anchored by the business-driven Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform and Partner Edge program, network- and security-focused partners now have access to industry leading SD-WAN resources, programs and technology to bolster success.

In teaming with SYNNEX, Silver Peak is focused on enlarging and enabling its channel, encompassing the United States, Canada and Latin America. Today’s announcement complements previously announced global distribution agreements with Westcon-Comstor that span Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

“We’re delighted to team with Silver Peak and look forward to collaborating in new ways to help the company equip partners with a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and enablement programs and services,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, product management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. “In the crowded SD-WAN market, Silver Peak stands out with its business-driven Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform and is laser-focused on executing its vision to deliver the industry’s first self-driving wide area network.”

Channel partners now benefit from a broader range of joint SD-WAN value-added programs, services and offerings, enabling partners to rapidly identify and close new EdgeConnect customer opportunities. Expanded programs and services include:

Dedicated Silver Peak focused SYNNEX staff

Pre and post sales services

Proof of concept and demo gear access

Enablement, training and education programs

Financing programs, including extended terms and rebates

Access to pre and post sales engineering resources

Co-marketing funds, programs and events

Full distribution, logistics and integration services

“SYNNEX is the obvious choice for Silver Peak given its extensive experience and wealth of global resources – all directed at helping us to expand and enable our growing channel base to accelerate customer acquisition in North America and around the world,” said Michael O’Brien, vice president, worldwide channel sales, Silver Peak. “As our preferred distributor, we see great synergies with SYNNEX and Westcon-Comstor in the near and long term to enable our partners to build and grow profitable SD-WAN business practices.”

Unity EdgeConnect, the Business-driven SD-WAN Edge Platform

The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform liberates enterprises from the limitations of conventional network approaches by shifting to a business-first networking model. EdgeConnect replaces routers, unifying SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization and application visibility and control in a single platform. Centrally managed with Unity Orchestrator™, EdgeConnect continuously learns and adapts to meet changing business requirements, delivering the highest quality of experience to enterprise users and IT organizations.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak, the global SD-WAN leader, delivers the transformational promise of the cloud with a business-first networking model. The Unity EdgeConnect™ self-driving wide area network platform liberates enterprises from conventional WAN approaches to transform the network from a constraint to a business accelerant. Thousands of globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak WAN solutions across 100 countries. Learn more at silver-peak.com.

© 2019 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Silver Peak, the Silver Peak logo, and all Silver Peak product names, logos, and brands are trademarks or registered trademarks of Silver Peak Systems, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.