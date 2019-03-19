The First Day of Spring Comes with a Free Cone at Participating DQ® Locations

According to a national consumer survey* commissioned by American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), 92.2 percent of Americans say a DQ® soft-serve cone would make them happy.

WHO: Participating non-mall DQ® and DQ Grill & Chill® locations throughout the U.S. WHAT: Will celebrate Free Cone Day on the first day of Spring. Fans will receive a FREE small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top (limit one per customer, while supplies last). According to a national consumer survey* commissioned by American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), 92.2 percent of Americans say a DQ® soft-serve cone would make them happy. WHEN: All day on Wednesday, March 20 WHERE: At participating DQ locations across the U.S. Find a store near you at https://www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The consumer survey also uncovered that: • People are happier on Free Cone Day than they are on their own birthday. • 61.6 percent would share a bite of their DQ cone with their significant other, but only 23 percent would share the first bite. (Rightfully so.) Following Free Cone Day, DQ is offering a small regular or dipped soft serve cone for 50 cents, available for redemption only with the DQ mobile app, March 21-31 at participating DQ and DQ Grill & Chill locations. This offer includes the NEW DQ orange, creamy and crunchy dreamsicle dip, or try the DQ classic chocolate dip. MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES: Local participating Dairy Queen locations invite media in on Free Cone Day to learn how to make the cone with the curl on top. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen and #FreeConeDay.

About IDQ:

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

*Survey Methodology:

ADQ commissioned a National Survey of 1,000 consumers provided by Innovate and fielded February 18-20, 2019.

