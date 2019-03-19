Life Sciences Companies Adopt Veeva Nitro to Eliminate the Burden of Custom Data Warehouse Development and Maintenance

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that life sciences companies are adopting Veeva Nitro to accelerate their data warehouse projects and deliver faster insights to the business. Veeva Nitro is a life sciences-specific commercial data warehouse that eliminates the time and effort of custom data warehouses and provides a foundation for artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. In half a year since the product’s availability, six companies have selected Veeva Nitro, including Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), with both customers live and using the product in under five months.

With a fast-growing oncology business and a new therapy coming to market, Karyopharm Therapeutics needed to bring together a variety of data sets – including Veeva CRM and claims data – to empower field teams with the right information to reach the right stakeholders.

“Veeva Nitro removed many of the challenges in implementing a data warehouse and accelerated our ability to provide the field with useful, actionable insights,” said Jason Magyar, sr. director, enterprise applications, Karyopharm Therapeutics. “In just a few months, we gained a host of capabilities with Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Nitro that other solutions sometimes take years to deliver, if ever. We now have a solid foundation for growth and to drive intelligent customer engagement.”

Veeva Nitro provides an industry-specific data model and standard integrations that unify a company’s most important data sources, including prescription, sales, formulary, and claims data. Data is automatically updated when data structures or sources change, eliminating the significant effort typically required to maintain a custom-built data warehouse.

Analytics-ready, Veeva Nitro also gives companies the flexibility to use the business intelligence and AI tools of their choice. With seamless integration to Veeva CRM MyInsights, any time data changes in Veeva Nitro it automatically syncs in Veeva CRM MyInsights. Now customers can deliver tailored insights to field teams right at the point of execution on any mobile device.

“Veeva Nitro allowed us to build and configure our data warehouse quickly and efficiently,” said Andrew Zepfel, associate director, sales operations, MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company that provides therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes. “Veeva Nitro will allow us to keep up with changes in the business as they happen and give us a foundation for advanced analytics.”

“For decades the life sciences industry has been held back by custom data warehouses that are inflexible and out-of-date, so they fail to deliver the right insights to the business,” said Andy Fuchs, vice president, Veeva Nitro. “Veeva Nitro finally gives companies a pre-built commercial data warehouse that is fast to deploy and delivers always current insights at speeds that were never before possible.”

Veeva Nitro is available today in North America and Japan and planned for availability in Europe in mid-2019.

To learn more about Veeva Nitro and how it can help build the foundation for intelligent engagement, watch this video from Matt Wallach, Veeva president.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 700 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

