Four Illinois School Districts Select Tyler Technologies’ Infinite Visions ERP Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with four Illinois school districts for its Infinite Visions® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution. Park Ridge-Niles School District 64, Morton Community Unit School District 709, Springfield Public School District 186, and Joliet Township High School District 204 will implement Tyler's software to streamline school business administration.

Several factors influenced each district’s decision to select Tyler’s ERP software, including Infinite Visions’ integrated content management functionality and the flexible deployment options, as either a software-as-a-service (SaaS) or on-premises solution. In addition, selecting Tyler eliminates the need for costly upgrades from existing vendors while satisfying functionality and budgetary requirements for the districts.

The districts will leverage Infinite Visions to manage and report on financial data, simplify payroll, track professional development of staff, automate leave, streamline state reporting, and generate consistent reports among departments. The districts will benefit from centralized workflow; real-time access to important, relevant data; and fewer manual and duplicate processes.

In addition, Tyler’s software will empower the districts with:

At-a-glance monitoring of key data metrics through interactive charts and graphs

Role-based dashboards and security for immediate insight into relevant information

Powerful reporting tools to meet state and federal reporting mandates

24/7 access on any device, including desktop, tablet, and smartphone

“We’re pleased to expand Infinite Visions’ footprint to additional Illinois school districts and help them to leverage our solution to meet their unique business needs,” said Dane Womble, president of Tyler’s Local Government Division. “By giving them real-time access to crucial data that affects their district on a daily basis, these clients can be nimble in making decisions to best support their school and community.”

In addition to the functionality in Infinite Visions, Joliet Township High School District will also benefit from advanced document management with Tyler Content Manager™, as well as disaster recovery services.

Tyler’s financial solutions serve more than 100 school districts in Illinois and nearly 1,300 districts across the country.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.