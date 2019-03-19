SourceCode Communications Expands Consumer Technology Expertise with the Addition of Turo and Yousician

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SourceCode Communications continues to grow its consumer technology practice with the signing of two new agency of record relationships, Turo and Yousician. Turo is a pioneer and the leading car sharing marketplace in the world, operating across the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. Yousician is the world’s leading music education company with millions of users and the highest rating on both the Apple App and Google Play Stores. These two new clients are helping to fuel the agency’s growth, which is on pace to reach more than 100 percent year-over-year.

Nicole Pfeifer comes to SourceCode from Wachsman, where she built and led the consumer technology practice. A true consumer PR strategist, she has played integral roles on the Casper, Sweet (Hearst-Snapchat joint venture), Foursquare, SEGA, and Medium businesses. Nicole will be responsible for the business management of SourceCode’s consumer practice as well as provide strategic support on all key accounts.

“Building our consumer technology practice has been a focus for us since we started the agency and has enabled us to develop award-winning campaigns with Elvie, Hinge, and Casaza,” said Greg Mondshein, Managing Partner of SourceCode Communications. “In order to maintain the quality of service and the pace of our growth, we’ve needed a leader like Nicole to formalize our programming, develop thoughtful strategy, and ensure impeccable client service.”

Turo onboarded SourceCode in early March to partner with the internal team on the development and execution of creative initiatives and execute a thoughtful consumer media strategy. SourceCode won in a competitive pitch against three well-known agencies.

“In a quickturn agency briefing process, we were thoroughly impressed with the level of creative thinking the SourceCode team brought to our business,” said Steve Webb, vice president of communications at Turo. “Even before we were officially onboarded, the team was engaged and developing plans to maximize the impact our communications program will make in 2019.”

Pfeifer remarks: “The recognition that SourceCode has received and clients the team has won in such a short period of time is truly impressive. I’ve been watching the company since it was founded and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help build and lead the consumer team.”

Earlier this year, SourceCode announced partnerships with Cambridge Mobile Telematics and Pindrop and won a Holmes In2Sabre for its work on the Elvie business. Additionally, the agency has received a number of PR and marketing accolades, including PRWeek’s Boutique Agency of the Year Shortlist, Bulldog Reporter’s Best PR Agency of 2018 and Observer’s 2019 Top Tech Specialty Firms.

The agency is currently 13 employees, up five full-time employees since the start of 2019, all based out of Union Square, New York.

About SourceCode Communications

SourceCode Communications is an award-winning communications marketing agency launched in 2017 by technology PR industry veterans Greg Mondshein and Rebecca Honeyman. Based in New York, the agency is focused on delivering measurable business impact to brands in five major sectors: consumer lifestyle, enterprise technology, marketing technology, mobile and telecommunications and financial technology. SourceCode is a 5x 2018 In2Sabre nominee, 2x In2Sabre winner, a 2x Holmes Report New Agency of the Year Finalist (2018/19) and a PR News Best Places to Work. For more information, please visit www.sourcecodecommunications.com.