Sinespace Announces Availability on Unity Technologies Asset Store

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinespace, the massively multi-creator virtual world for game developers currently in consumer beta, today announced the launch of its SDK on the Unity Asset Store (available here).

The SDK is being featured at GDC 2019 in booth 1871 (by the Connect Lounge) and at a launch party in Unity’s San Francisco headquarters on March 21 at 6PM -- RSVP here.

In development for over 8 years, Sinespace is an all-in-one platform that brings the entire multiplayer game development process into a shared virtual world with a real economy -- a vision alluded to in classic novels like Snowcrash and Ready Player One, now available on the Asset Store of the world’s largest real-time 3D platform.

“I have been developing virtual worlds since I was 12,” Adam Frisby, Sinespace co-founder and lead engineer, explains. “I have always dreamed of creating a toolchain that combines the best open world and content creation tools with proper support for AAA multiplayer, physics-based gaming.”

Sinespace is designed for rapidly developing and publishing AAA-quality multi-user games, MMOs, apps, and VR experiences -- instantly optimized for play on Windows, Mac, WebGL, Oculus and Vive. (Sinespace for iOS, Android, and consoles in Alpha.)

See this video series for a complete walkthrough for creating and monetizing a uniquely customizable FPS game in Sinespace.

Sinespace is also partnered with top Unity Asset Store brands Dexsoft-Games (3D Models-Textures) and Gaia, along with award-winning parametric modeler Archimatix. Developers can now license and incorporate their 3D models directly into Sinespace-based apps.

“We’re excited to make our models available in Sinespace’s in-game store,” said Dejan Cicic of DEXSOFT-Games (3DModels-Textures). “We can’t wait to see how developers integrate them into amazing new games and apps in ways we never dreamed.”

Key Sinespace SDK features

Now with 50,000+ players with spending users paying $22/month on DLC, Sinespace brings everyone together, from gamers to indie artists and developers to mid-level studios to high-end tool developers, into shared gaming spaces.

End-to-end solution for multiplayer games: Build, script, publish, and monetize scalable MMOs and all other genres.

Build, script, publish, and monetize scalable MMOs and all other genres. Multiplayer game development toolkit : Highly customizable characters, maps and player housing, NPCs, weapons, vehicles, pets, and more.

: Highly customizable characters, maps and player housing, NPCs, weapons, vehicles, pets, and more. Scripting Languages : Write scripts in Lua or C# (in white label servers) via a user-friendly API.

: Write scripts in Lua or C# (in white label servers) via a user-friendly API. High local concurrency : Scenes support 200+ users at 60 FPS in a single space.

: Scenes support 200+ users at 60 FPS in a single space. Built-in monetization : IAP sales through App Store-like revenue share; in-game marketplace to sell developer content to all Sinespace players.

: IAP sales through App Store-like revenue share; in-game marketplace to sell developer content to all Sinespace players. Build once, run anywhere : Scenes instantly and automatically optimized to run on leading platforms including Windows, Mac, WebGL, Oculus and Vive. (iOS, Android, and consoles currently in Alpha.)

: Scenes instantly and automatically optimized to run on leading platforms including Windows, Mac, WebGL, Oculus and Vive. (iOS, Android, and consoles currently in Alpha.) IP protection: Live review team monitors the store for pirated/ripped material.

Live review team monitors the store for pirated/ripped material. Build Kill Repeat: Open source, fully editable combat system for first-person shooters integrated with the latest Unity physics.

“We’re so proud and thrilled to bring our Sinespace SDK to the Unity community,” said Adam Frisby. “After twenty years in the industry, I believe this is the beginning of a metaverse that’s worthy of the name.”

Sinespace SDK Images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OMaEsooErMkHGzrDRlnh65K0D5NQOb0U?ths=true

About Sine Wave Entertainment

Sinespace is a massively multi-creator virtual world platform for everyone -- from gamers who want to play, socialize, and create, to developers and organizations which want to rapidly deploy secure, feature-rich, monetizable social applications with industry standard tools. Sinespace is published by Sine Wave Entertainment, a private company based in London with offices in Shanghai, Sydney, and Los Angeles. Founded in 2006, the company’s chairman is Peter Norris, who is also chairman of Virgin Group. Follow us on Twitter @sinewavespace and join our Discord server for developers; download Sinespace for free at sine.space.