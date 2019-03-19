City of Lancaster Renews Automated Cannabis Facility Compliance Enforcement Program from Adherence Compliance

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adherence Compliance Inc., the leading RegTech SaaS compliance provider in the cannabis industry, today announced the renewal of its annual contract with the City of Lancaster, California for automated cannabis facility compliance enforcement and program management. The city’s program utilizes Adherence’s monthly program management, cannabis industry operations training, along with automated inspection software and data to manage cannabis licenses within its jurisdiction.

“The City of Lancaster California has renewed our comprehensive Cannabis Facility Compliance Enforcement Program with Adherence Compliance. Adherence is the perfect partner for our regulatory code development, automated inspection software, and cannabis inventory training needs. Our jurisdiction is ready for inspecting, monitoring and reporting on cannabis businesses at the federal, state, county and city level,” said Jocelyn Corbett, Assistant City Attorney, the City of Lancaster, California.

“Adherence Compliance is thrilled to continue our support for the City of Lancaster. By partnering with Adherence, the City has automated cannabis facility compliance enforcement and program management. Our agreement was recently renewed, and we are expanding services for fiscal year 2020. For city, county or state cannabis licensing and regulatory authorities, it is imperative to efficiently and quickly manage cannabis business compliance once initial licensing has been completed,” said Steve Owens, CEO of Adherence Compliance Inc.

Adherence Compliance was awarded the renewable cannabis compliance services contract with the City of Lancaster in May of 2018. Adherence’s cannabis compliance programs are in use with multiple regulatory agencies in the United States and Canada.

About Adherence Compliance Inc.

Backed by data from thousands of compliance inspections, Adherence’s Government Services Practice supports federal, state, county and city regulatory agencies, sheriffs and police departments with automated cannabis business compliance software and program management. Adherence also supports banks, credit unions, and the largest cannabis enterprises in the world. For more information, please contact 855-582-9700 or https://www.adherence-corp.com/.

About the City of Lancaster California

The City of Lancaster deems public safety as priority number one. In order to maintain a sustainable community, postured to thrive and grow, we must protect and serve our citizens with diligence, preemptive measures, and swift justice. Knowledge is the first defense toward ensuring everyone is doing their part to keep our families, friends, businesses and overall community safety. For more information, please contact 661-723-6000 or https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/.