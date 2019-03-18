Airspan Networks Inc. and CTIconnect™ Team Up to Help Wisp’s and Rural Carriers

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airspan Networks Inc, a leading 4G/5G Radio Access Network equipment vendor and CTIconnect™, a nationwide leader in the distribution, design, and integration of wireless networking equipment and services, announced today a partnership targeting WISPs and vertical network operators providing CBRS services. Service providers may use CBRS to replace last-mile fiber access, deliver fixed wireless services, point-to-multipoint offerings, for IoT connectivity and to provide faster, more reliable services than WiFi.

“This partnership will give our customers access to the leading edge and entire spectrum of the Airspan portfolio of products and services, while leveraging the strong market position of CTIconnect™,” said Bernie Vaysenberg, Managing Director of Revenue, CTIconnect™, a leading equipment distributor for the North American market, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Convergence Technologies, Inc™.

In 2018, Airspan announced that it had acquired Mimosa Network’s Inc. This recent acquisition adds a series of very innovative Fixed Wireless Access and backhaul products, hence the combination of Airspan’s carrier grade robust system design and Mimosa’s cost sensitive offerings allows operators complete solutions across a wide range of LTE and non-LTE connectivity needs. Mimosa Networks has historically been the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, delivering fiber-fast connectivity to service providers and enterprise, industrial and government operators worldwide. Mimosa access, backhaul, and client solutions are deployed in a hybrid-fiber-wireless architecture, and engineered for both Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint connections, across a variety of diverse applications including residential and business high-speed internet access, surveillance, agribusiness, education and hospitality networking. Mimosa’s technology, now owned and delivered by Airspan, delivers unprecedented levels of cost-effective spectral efficiency, allowing scarce spectrum to be concurrently and reliably shared across networks.

Airspan has deployed many groundbreaking RAN systems, with a significant presence in the North American market, in both licensed frequencies and the emerging CBRS bands. Airspan Networks, Inc., founded in 1998 has focused innovation in the 3.5-3.8 GHz band since its inception. Airspan co-chairs the FWA Task Group in the CBRS Alliance, is an active member of the FCC’s Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC) and a member of the steering group of the Spectrum Sharing Committee of Winnforum. Airspan offers many outdoor product form factors and power output levels, including on-Strand (Docsis or Fiber-mount, Pole-mount), micro-POP, and traditional cell-tower configurations. Airspan also offers the widest range of indoor eNodeB and CPEs, some that include WiFi 802.11ac/ax, to provide much flexibility to CBRS operators.

“Both greenfield networks and traditional operators, seeking a replacement to the Chinese equipment suppliers that dominated the rural and non MNO segments are flocking to Airspan - the safe while massively disruptive alternative” said Eric Stonestrom, Airspan CEO and President. “We have seen our North America sales double annually over the last two years, and with our partnership with CTIconnect™, expect our revenues to grow substantially.”

ConVergence Technologies, Inc., ™ founded in 1997, dominates four segments in this value chain with ground breaking products and payment processing services. ConVergence Technologies, Inc. is the parent company of CTIconnect™, www.cticonnect.com, IPpay™, www.IPpay.com, MitoTec™, www.mitotec.com, and iNetCapital™, www.inetcapital.com.

Bernie Vaysenberg, Managing Director of Revenue, CTIconnect™, said, “The amount of innovation being offered into this segment by Airspan is impressive. For the first time, WISPs, rural telco’s, and vertical network operators are being offered carrier class solutions at affordable prices. Airspan Networks, Inc. is a great partner for us to drive this technology into the North American market.”

Airspan Networks, Inc. and CTIconnect™ each will have booth space at Wispamerica 2019. For the 7th year, WISPA is bringing together Internet Service Providers, industry experts and leading suppliers for #WISPAMERICA2019, this time in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Airspan is at WISPamerica 2019, Booth 709, and CTIconnect™ will be at Booth 600, Duke Convention Centre, Cincinnati, Ohio, March 19 – 21, 2019.

About Airspan

Airspan is a multi-award winning 4G & 5G network densification solution provider with an expansive product portfolio of indoor and outdoor, compact Femto, Pico, Micro and Macro base stations. The perfect tool kit to exploit the full potential of technologies such as mmWave, Sub 6GHz, Massive MIMO and open V-RAN architectures. As well as an industry leading fixed wireless access and backhaul solution portfolio for PTP and PTMP applications.

Oak Investment Partners holds a controlling interest in Airspan. Airspan is not subject to the informational reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly, does not file reports, financial statements, proxy statements, information statements or other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release contains forward-looking statements. For information about forward looking statements www.airspan.com/fls.

www.airspan.com

About CTIconnect LLC:

CTIconnect LLC is the premier distributor of fixed wireless, telecommunications, network infrastructure and computer systems for Internet Service Providers (ISP’s), Cable Operators, Telephone Companies, Utilities, Government, Enterprise, Transportation and Industrial Networks in North America.

CTIconnect™ combines systems and hardware from leading telecommunications, network infrastructure, computer and technology companies with world class engineering, network design and superior supply chain services, to provide a total system solution. CTIconnect LLC is a member of the ConVergence Technologies, Inc. family of companies. ConVergence Technologies, Inc.™, founded in 1995, is the parent company of CTIconnect LLC, IPpay LLC, MitoTec LLC and iNetCapital LLC. For more information on CTIconnect ™visit www.cticonnect.com

About ConVergence Technologies, Inc.

ConVergence Technologies, Inc. has been providing administrative and management support services to multiple business units since 1995. In 2017, ConVergence Technologies, Inc. organized its business units into three wholly owned subsidiaries of ConVergence Technologies, Inc.: CTIconnect LLC, IPpay LLC www.IPpay.com,

and MitoTec LLC www.MitoTec.com, and in 2019 added iNetCapital www.iNetCapital.com.

The ConVergence family of companies continue to offer solutions for credit card processing, financial services, wholesale high speed internet access, wholesale voice services, IPTV, compliance solutions, networking infrastructure, data center services including hosting, remote back-up, co-location and disaster recovery, computer networking hardware and software, and leading industry hardware and energy services.

Headquartered in Riviera Beach, FL and with resources in Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, Colorado, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Texas, ConVergence Technologies is “Where Best of Class Technologies ConVerge”. Visit www.convergencetec.com

About IPpay LLC

IPpay LLC is a global electronic payments processor and provider of multiple merchant services. IPpay™ is a leading “Card-not-Present” credit card processor in North America and provides merchant processing, leasing and lending services. IPpay™ was founded to solve Card-Not-Present issues for recurring payment processing. IPpay™’s platform provides simple implementation and seamless integration that allows merchants to benefit without negative impact to their customers or disruption of services.

IPpay™ offers month-to-month agreements, no early termination fees, lowest gateway fee in the industry, tokenization, expired billing services and uninterrupted recurring transactions through our Account Updater. From processing payments to seeking leasing for your growing business, IPpay™ is your single source solution. Make Cash Flow with IPpay™ by logging on to www.IPpay.com. IPpay LLC is a member of the ConVergence Technologies, Inc. family of Companies. ConVergence Technologies, Inc., founded in 1995, is the parent company of CTIconnect LLC, IPpay LLC, MitoTec LLC and iNetCapital LLC. www.IPpay.com

About Mitotec LLC

MitoTec LLC, provides wholesale network deployment services, voice services, Internet Access, datacenter services, and the MitoTec™ Technology Platform for Business.

The MitoTec™ Business Technology Platform, MitoCloud™, is a single source solution for replacing costly and complicated business IT infrastructure. MitoCloud™, a Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS), provides 100% of the technology and communication needs for any business. The platform is provided at a per-user/per month fee and includes internet access, all desktop and laptop computers, including licensing fees for Microsoft operating systems, Office applications, business class phone service, server and network infrastructure, back-up and disaster recovery, customer service support and the ability to easily access your data from anywhere with an internet connection. View your desktop from your cell phone, IPad or tablet. Confidently enjoy unmatched availability of your business applications and data with the highest levels of access and security.

MitoTec LLC also provides traditional individual computing, datacenter and networking services, or with the MitoTec™ MitoCloud™ Platform, provides all of the IT infrastructure and services you need to operate your business on a fixed per user/per month cost basis.

MitoTec LLC is a member of the ConVergence Technologies, Inc. family of Companies. ConVergence Technologies, Inc., founded in 1995, is the parent company of CTIconnect LLC, IPpay LLC, MitoTec LLC and iNetCapital LLC. www.MitoTec™ .com

About iNetCapital LLC

Over the last 12 years, iNetCapital™ management has built a client portfolio that includes several of the largest independent broadband network operators in the U.S. Along the way, we have built a strong reputation as a specialty lender that understands the potential needs of startup and development-stage companies, and can provide credit facilities that allow such clients to meet customer demand, and grow quickly. The management team at iNetCapital™ has spent the time needed to develop a thorough understanding of the industries in which we offer financing, and our clients’ business models. : iNetCapital™ helps our clients refine their business plan so their cash flow exceeds debt repayments as a result of the financing provided, thus supporting the client’s potential for significant growth and value of his/her company.

iNetCapital™ principals have been industry leaders from the beginning, and the preferred lender to the WISP market since 2005. Our knowledge of building and growing early stage WISP’s and ISP’s with recurring revenue and intensive capital needs makes us your logical financial partner. We are the most experienced specialty finance company in the industry, giving WISP’s and Fiber ISP’s access to funding that most traditional sources don’t understand and will not fund. To date, our Founder, Bill MacNamara, has funded over $120M to small businesses just like yours. For more information about iNetCapital™ visit www.iNetCapital.com