Timescale and Microsoft Azure Join Forces to Power IoT and Time-Series Workloads

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Timescale, the company behind the leading open-source time-series SQL database, announces that it has partnered with Microsoft Azure to introduce support for TimescaleDB on Azure Database for PostgreSQL. Customers can now deploy fully-managed, production-ready instances of TimescaleDB’s open-source offering on Azure.

TimescaleDB, built on the SQL open standard, unifies time-series, relational, and geo-spatial data in a single database system that scales from the cloud to the edge. Azure customers working with IoT and time-series workloads can use TimescaleDB to discover insights hidden in their data to drive efficiencies, monitor operations, and automate processes. At the same time, using TimescaleDB they can develop new IoT applications faster and more reliably, while future-proofing them by building atop the rock-solid reliability of PostgreSQL.

When running Azure PostgreSQL with TimescaleDB, customers will have access to special functions for time-series manipulation, see faster queries, and achieve 10-20x higher insert rates.

Key Quotes:

Ajay Kulkarni, Co-Founder & CEO, Timescale

“We recognize that many of our users are modernizing their existing data infrastructure or building new IoT applications, and many of them want to do this in the cloud. TimescaleDB is designed for scale, flexibility, and reliability, and enables organizations to leverage the SQL open standard to take full advantage of their time-series data. By deploying TimescaleDB on Azure PostgreSQL, customers can finally work with time-series data without needing to worry about the operational headaches of managing a database themselves.”

Sunil Kamath, Principal Group Program Manager, Microsoft Azure SQL Engineering

"At Microsoft, we are committed to offer our customers the best technologies available to build and host applications successfully on the Azure platform. Azure Database for PostgreSQL offers developers a fully managed, enterprise-ready database service, built using the community edition of PostgreSQL. We are glad that we can now enable our customers to continue to use PostgreSQL while taking advantage of TimescaleDB’s scale and flexibility to build applications faster on top of their time-series and IoT data.”

For more information on this announcement, read the blog post. To get started with TimescaleDB on Azure Database for PostgreSQL, follow these instructions. To learn more about Timescale’s enterprise offerings, please visit the website.

About Timescale

Timescale develops TimescaleDB, the first open-source time-series database to scale for fast ingest and complex queries while natively supporting full SQL. Because time is a critical dimension along which data is measured, TimescaleDB enables developers and organizations to harness more of its power to analyze the past, understand the present, and predict the future. TimescaleDB is deployed in production all around the world in a variety of industries including IoT, Telecom, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Manufacturing, Logistics, Retail, Media & Entertainment, and more. Based in New York, TimescaleDB is backed by Benchmark Capital, New Enterprise Associates, Icon Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.timescale.com or follow @TimescaleDB.