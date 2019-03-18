Epiphany Partners with Konsentus to Advance Open Banking Era

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fintech software and solution innovator, Epiphany SRI, today announced a partnership with regtech company, Konsentus. As a result of this partnership, financial organizations will be able to build open digital banking platforms that comply with PSD2 regulations.

The deadline for organizations to comply with PSD2 regulations was 14 March 2019. The regulations require legacy banking and financial service providers, that hold online accessible client accounts, to provide Application Programming Interface (API) so that new operators, Third Party Providers (TPP), can develop new services including order placement, payment or account information.

The Epiphany Open Digital Banking Platform helps banking and financial organizations remain relevant, and satisfy their customers’ current and future banking needs, by providing access to an ecosystem of advanced financial services. Konsentus is the only live Software as a Service (SaaS) based API solution available to check TPP Identity and Regulatory status.

Said Paolo Spadafora, CEO of Epiphany, "We are pleased to partner with Konsentus to help our customers achieve PSD2 compliance and take full advantage of the new Open Banking era."

About Epiphany: Epiphany SRI is a software and solutions company dedicated to creating software to help industry and society improve in this time of change. Epiphany has applied its know-how to meet the needs of European banking as a result of the new PSD2 regulatory requirements and Open Banking in general.