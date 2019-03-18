The Quicker Picker Upper and Dick Vitale Get a Taste of Tourney Time

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Basketball Mayhem is in full swing, and Bounty, the Quicker Picker Upper, is teaming up with Hall of Fame College Basketball Analyst and recent Sports Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, Dick Vitale, to put his signature spin on a recipe series designed for the quick, impromptu nature of the tournament.

For the first-time ever, Vitale will take his legendary commentating skills from basketball to bacon in a quick and delicious Cheesy Broccoli Bacon Fritter recipe video that’s perfect for watch parties.

The video is one of a two-part series in partnership with BuzzFeed’s Tasty®, the world’s largest social food network that makes cooking and food more accessible. Bounty and Tasty® are launching the videos during this year’s Basketball Mayhem, a time when family, friends and college alumni tend to gather quickly (and sometimes unexpectedly) to cheer on their favorite teams.

“I’ve been a sportscaster for over 40 years, and Tourney Time never gets old,” said Vitale. “The celebrations on and off the court are awesome baby, and if I could join Bounty in providing fans with some quick food inspiration for their celebrations, then that’s a Big W!”

Check out the Bounty Twitter page to view the watch party-themed videos, which will showcase Bounty prep, cooking and clean-up hacks. Tasty®’s recipes are perfectly tailored to make throughout the tournament – whether it’s at home, at a friend’s or at the office.

“Tourney Time’s quick paced nature is a great place for the Quicker Picker Upper to play,” said Jacques Hagopian, Bounty Brand Director, Procter & Gamble. “And who better to celebrate the surprising wins, upsets and all the spills and messes in between than with Dickie V.”

The series will kick-off on Monday, March 18, 2019 on Bounty’s, Tasty®’s and Dickie V’s social channels.

About Bounty

Procter & Gamble’s Bounty paper towels have been a leader in household mess clean-up for over 50 years. The Quicker Picker Upper’s superior design makes it 2x more absorbent compared to the leading ordinary brand, so it’s no wonder why Bounty is the most awarded paper towel*. Bounty offers a variety of quick, clean-up tools for messes big and small, including paper towels and napkins.

*based on online media awards for past 5 years

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is the world’s leading tech-powered media company, with a cross-platform news and entertainment network that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty®, the world’s largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News; strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Marketing; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.