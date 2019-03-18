Trymax Signs Strategic Financial Partnership with NIBC Bank

NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV (Trymax), a global leader in plasma-based equipment and solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, is pleased to announce NIBC Bank as a new strategic financial partner. This partnership will enable Trymax to accelerate new technology developments and scale up its manufacturing capacity. The Dutch merchant bank is providing growth capital via a minority equity position next to the management shareholders.

Over the last years, Trymax succeeded to significantly grow its revenue and gain market share in the plasma-based equipment market. Trymax decided to join forces with NIBC Bank to support its growth strategy. The partnership also provides financial robustness in this capital intensive industry.

Leo Meijer, CEO and co-founder of Trymax, “In the last 10 years, Trymax grew from a small to a solid medium-sized company with global offices and multiple large customers around the globe. To take the company to the next level and achieve our growth ambition, we are happy to join forces with NIBC Bank to strengthen our company. We share a common ambition, vision and similar values”.

Frans van der Harst, Managing Director NIBC Mezzanine & Equity Partners, “With mezzanine and equity solutions we support successful companies in realizing their growth ambitions. We believe in the strategy and management team of Trymax and are looking forward to support this entrepreneurial company to reach the next level. The investment in Trymax underscores NIBC’s commitment to the Technology Sector and more specifically High-Tech Industry”.

The partnership between the companies is effective since March 15th, 2019 and has been a collaboration involving Trymax, NIBC Bank, and Oreijs Capital & Management.

About Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV:

Trymax’s core business is to support semiconductor manufacturers through the world with innovative plasma-based solutions for photo resist removal, surface cleaning, as well as isotropic etch, that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. Trymax is a privately held company headquartered in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Trymax operates regional offices in China (Suzhou) and Italy (Milan). Learn more at www.trymax-semiconductor.com.

About NIBC Bank:

NIBC is an enterprising bank focused on our clients’ most decisive moments. From our offices in The Hague, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London and Brussels, NIBC serves around 600 mid-market businesses and more than 400,000 retail clients through a portfolio of client-focused products and services. Through the Investment Department, NIBC Mezzanine & Equity Partners, NIBC supports entrepreneurs with a proven track record by providing risk-bearing capital.

