Swire Coca-Cola, USA and Monster Energy Company Reach Agreement on Arizona and New Mexico Distribution

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Swire Coca-Cola, USA announced the signing of a distribution agreement giving the company and other Coca-Cola franchise bottlers the rights to distribute Monster products throughout Arizona and in limited areas of New Mexico and Colorado.

The terms of the deal give Swire Coca-Cola, USA along with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Deming Coca-Cola, and Durango Coca-Cola distribution rights for Monster Energy Company products. The agreement was finalized on March 15, 2019.

"The acquisition of the rights to build upon our distribution of Monster products is exciting and an excellent fit for Swire's business model," said Jack Pelo, President and CEO of Swire Coca-Cola, USA. "Monster has been a great partner for us throughout our 13-state territory, and we look forward to deepening our relationship in the Southwest. We also know Monster has the brands that consumers want in the energy drink category."

Energy drinks are one of the fastest growing categories in the Non-Alcoholic Ready to Drink industry. Monster is widely recognized as one of the world's most innovative beverage companies. It enjoys a fiercely loyal following in the United States and increasingly, across the globe.

The Coca-Cola Company holds a minority interest in Monster Energy Company.

"Our team in Arizona is enthusiastic about the addition of Monster to our broad portfolio of beverages. This acquisition allows us to utilize the efficiencies of our existing distribution network. It also means the expansion of our warehouse space in Arizona and the additional expenditure of resources in support of this new business," concluded Pelo.

About Swire Coca-Cola, USA

At Swire Coca-Cola, USA we proudly create the magical feelings, special times and great taste of America's favorite beverages. Our commitment to excellence guides our actions with our employees, customers, and communities. Swire Coca-Cola, USA produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola® and other beverages, across 13 states. The company's territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. With over 6,800 employees and headquarters in Draper, Utah, Swire Coca-Cola, USA is a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited (HKSE: 00019/00087) (www.swirepacific.com) as part of its beverages division. For more information, visit us at www.swirecc.com