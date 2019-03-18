Arlington ISD Selects SchoolMint to Provide Families and Administrators with Comprehensive Enrollment Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlington ISD (Texas), a district of over 60,000 students in the greater Dallas Fort Worth area, has selected SchoolMint to provide a comprehensive set of strategic enrollment management solutions that will streamline the district’s choice and student registration processes for administrators and families alike.

Stakeholders and participants in Arlington’s enrollment processes will benefit from SchoolMint’s award-winning software platform, as well as the company’s recently announced integration partnership with Frontline Education. The later will help ensure that the district’s enrollment data is transferred securely and seamlessly between SchoolMint product and TEAMS, Arlington ISD’s Student Information System.

“Arlington ISD is excited about the new partnership we have with SchoolMint. The features the system offers for both online registration and school choice are exactly what we were looking for as a district, and their mobile app capabilities just add to the benefits we see for our parents and staff,” said Chad Branum, Assistant Superintendent of Technology at Arlington ISD. “What makes the relationship even better is the agreement between SchoolMint and Frontline to build an API that will enable the seamless transfer of data between online registration and our SIS, TEAMS by Frontline. We are excited about the potential for this partnership.”

In addition to this growth and expansion, SchoolMint was recently selected by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) as an advisor to the System of Great Schools Network. The System of Great Schools addresses the structural changes needed for a district to help them better manage school performance, and ensure equitable access to great school options for all kids and families. As an advisor, SchoolMint will consult and assist districts with school choice, and unified enrollment strategies.

“We are excited to be a trusted partner for Arlington ISD and other forward-thinking school districts in the great state of Texas,” added Jinal Jhaveri, CEO at SchoolMint.

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving over 4 million students and more than 10,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading K-12 provider of solutions for strategic enrollment management, student behavior improvement - HeroK12, and school safety - SureWatch. SchoolMint is transforming application & lottery management, registration/re-enrollment, tardy tracking, and positive behavior reinforcement to make school operations more efficient and fiscally sound. With products that put the family experience first, while generating powerful insights, the company is helping all schools across the K-12 landscape attract, enroll, and engage students. Their industry-leading SchoolFinder and Common App products are bringing equity to school choice and search, and their innovative solutions are making unified enrollment, school climate and culture improvement, and other student-centric ideals possible. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and has U.S. offices in San Francisco, Miami, and New York. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.