Avaya Deepens Integration With Google Cloud To Provide Powerful AI Enhancing Customer Experience

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enterprise Connect – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced further integration with Google Cloud Contact Center AI to provide better experiences for customers and a more efficient workforce, taking full advantage of the powerful artificial intelligence capabilities of both companies.

Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center1, Avaya extends its leadership in leveraging AI to improve customer experience with more personalized, intelligent and insightful interactions. This includes embedding Google’s machine learning within Avaya conversation services powering the contact center, enabling easy integration of AI capabilities regardless of channel, promoting a consistent and intelligent experience for customers and delivering true omnichannel experiences with AI. Together, Avaya and Google Cloud are providing customers with increased flexibility, efficiency and scalability in deploying powerful and simple communication and collaboration solutions that improve the customer journey. Avaya IX Contact Center is an AI-enhanced, omnichannel solution including voice, email, chat and mobile communications to make customer engagement a competitive advantage that drives growth and brand preference.

Avaya and Google are innovating in a number of key areas, including:

Virtual Agents – Human-like automated Bots which seamlessly interact with customers, offloading the live agents’ utilization until the optimal time and then transferring all context gathered to the agent. Now customers can decide when and how to engage bots throughout the interaction. And the Avaya platform captures the intent, actions and ultimate disposition of each interaction in real-time. Through this rich data, Avaya AI can be applied to decide the next best action in future customer engagement.

– Human-like automated Bots which seamlessly interact with customers, offloading the live agents’ utilization until the optimal time and then transferring all context gathered to the agent. Now customers can decide when and how to engage bots throughout the interaction. And the Avaya platform captures the intent, actions and ultimate disposition of each interaction in real-time. Through this rich data, Avaya AI can be applied to decide the next best action in future customer engagement. Agent Assist – Provides superior customer experience by continuously delivering contextually relevant knowledge base to agents based on real time conversational analysis–for BOTH voice and text-based interactions. Avaya AI algorithms can be applied to Google Contact Center AI to determine the next best action by the agent, delivering the right information and reducing customer friction – while increasing agent satisfaction and contact center efficiency.

– Provides superior customer experience by continuously delivering contextually relevant knowledge base to agents based on real time conversational analysis–for BOTH voice and text-based interactions. Avaya AI algorithms can be applied to Google Contact Center AI to determine the next best action by the agent, delivering the right information and reducing customer friction – while increasing agent satisfaction and contact center efficiency. Conversational Topic Modeling – An unsupervised learning tool designed to uncover key topic areas that customers have been contacting the contact center about, and abstracting relevant information relating to how topics are articulated. Google Topic Modeling combined with Avaya AI enables agents to leverage real-time visibility of topics with each conversation turn. Through this valuable insight, recommended responses and best actions can be uniquely tailored to each part of the conversation to drive desired outcomes.

Avaya is enhancing the customer experience by strengthening these areas through integration of Google Cloud APIs with key elements of Avaya’s contact center infrastructure. Additionally, Avaya’s browser-based desktop is designed to easily connect with applications and Google Contact Center AI is seamlessly incorporated in the agent user experience.

“Partnering with Avaya helps us deliver on our goal to make the contact center experience easier and more efficient,” said Rajen Sheth, Director of Product Management at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to work with Avaya so enterprises can keep customers happy with faster call resolution, and we look forward to building on this partnership as technology and customer’s expectations evolve.”

Avaya and Google’s unique collaboration offers a differentiated contact center solution with a simpler, but more efficient and architecturally superior approach via native gRPC integration for voice. This will enable Avaya IX Contact Center customers to easily integrate AI providers like Google Cloud and infuse AI capabilities regardless of channel, for consistent omnichannel experiences. Avaya IX Contact Center solutions are capable of maintaining an awareness of all events, including the sentiment, suggestions and resolution, creating a data lake source for future machine learning processing that generates increasingly impactful results.

“We continue to expand our AI-enabled solutions as well as our cloud offerings for customers ranging from small-medium business to the largest global enterprises, and further collaboration with Google is providing additional capabilities to augment the innovation,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President, Solutions & Technology. “By bringing these innovations to market for Avaya customers and partners, we enable them to make every customer interaction more meaningful and insightful, and more productive for their businesses.”

Avaya pioneered the integration of AI capabilities into contact center communications solutions, and has led development and investment in a number of key areas:

Effortless Self-Service: With the power of AI, you can deliver great self-service experiences getting your customer the right information at the right time.

With the power of AI, you can deliver great self-service experiences getting your customer the right information at the right time. Agent Assistance and Productivity: Empower agents with AI-driven guidance, that includes relevant content, suggested next-actions, and real-time coaching to stay ahead of the customer engagement.

Empower agents with AI-driven guidance, that includes relevant content, suggested next-actions, and real-time coaching to stay ahead of the customer engagement. Smart Matching: Leverage advanced machine learning models to pair the best agent with each customer interaction.

Leverage advanced machine learning models to pair the best agent with each customer interaction. Smart Interactions: With powerful AI technologies, you can create smart, conversational interactions that yield improved business results.

With powerful AI technologies, you can create smart, conversational interactions that yield improved business results. Empowered Agents: Agents are empowered by AI-driven guidance for content and suggested actions. Summarization tools help agents expedite after-call processes.

Agents are empowered by AI-driven guidance for content and suggested actions. Summarization tools help agents expedite after-call processes. Simplified Operations: Reduce complexity for customers and agents alike by using AI models to select a self-service experience, automate a process, or pair with the best possible agent

The company will showcase these solutions, and more, at the Avaya booth #1519, Hall D at Enterprise Connect, March 18–21, in Orlando, FL.

