Mercatus and GRESB Partner to Improve ESG Data Collection & Reporting Process for Infrastructure Investors

SAN MATEO, Calif. & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infrastructure Investor Global Summit Berlin – Mercatus, a leading asset and investment management platform for alternative investors, and GRESB, the global ESG benchmark for real assets, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration for global infrastructure investors.

More institutional investors than ever before are seeking standardized and validated ESG-related data on their infrastructure investments. Infrastructure managers and operators are also realizing that integrating ESG concerns into business decisions will generate new streams of data that can be used to enhance growth and sustainability.

“ESG has increasingly become a key requirement that customers are demanding we help them solve,” said Tim Buchner, Co-Founder and COO at Mercatus. “At the heart of ESG value creation is data. We are fully aligned with GRESB in our commitment to making the collection, analysis, submission and reporting of ESG and other asset-level data seamless and transparent for real asset investors across the globe.”

The focus of the Mercatus-GRESB partnership is centered on:

Creating a Data-Driven Approach to ESG that automates data collection, analysis, and submission processes to streamline ESG due diligence and reporting requirements for GRESB’s asset and fund assessments, accelerating value for ESG across the entire LP-GP ecosystem

that automates data collection, analysis, and submission processes to streamline ESG due diligence and reporting requirements for GRESB’s asset and fund assessments, accelerating value for ESG across the entire LP-GP ecosystem Measure the Impact of ESG to better assess the real impact of sustainability on investment performance and decision-making across the infrastructure asset-class

“We are delighted to form this strategic alliance with Mercatus as a GRESB Infrastructure Partner,” says Rick Walters, Director of Infrastructure at GRESB. “As our first infrastructure data partner, we commend Mercatus for taking the lead with infrastructure investment firms managing data down to the asset level and throughout the investment lifecycle. With the GRESB reporting window opening on 1st April 2019, Mercatus is well placed to assist Asset Managers with their upcoming reporting needs.”

Mercatus systematizes and centralizes large volumes of disparate data to give investors and asset owners accurate, real-time analytics on performance, risk, ESG, and more, at the asset, fund, and portfolio levels. The analytics and executive dashboards drive proactive investment decisions based on holistic, data-driven insights.

According to the Global Infrastructure Hub, $94 trillion in global infrastructure investment is needed by 2040. “Climate, social, and other transition risks will have a significant valuation impact for real asset investors,” added Ali Mamujee, Director of Product at Mercatus. “Many of our customers are taking innovative approaches in self-configuring new dashboards in the Mercatus platform to integrate ESG metrics (i.e. health and safety, climate emissions, diversity composition, etc.) within their traditional operational and financial performance reports. The integration of these dashboards and reports has led to cross-functional awareness across the organization to expedite ESG integration and adoption.”

About GRESB

GRESB is the global environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets. Working in collaboration with the industry, GRESB defines the standard for sustainability performance in real assets providing standardized and validated ESG data to more than 75 institutional investors, representing over USD 18 trillion in institutional capital. In 2018 a record 903 property companies and funds participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment, the Infrastructure Assessment covered 75 funds and 280 assets, and 25 portfolios completed the Debt Assessment. Learn more at gresb.com.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is the leading provider of alternative asset and investment management solutions, helping investors maximize returns, accelerate growth, and mitigate risk. Mercatus is the only platform to systematically consolidate asset and portfolio data, automate and control financial analysis, and streamline decisions and collaboration across the entire investment lifecycle. Many of the largest global funds leverage Mercatus to manage over $540B of assets and investments across 118 countries and 11 asset classes. Mercatus is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Europe and India. For more information, visit www.gomercatus.com.