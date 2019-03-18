Molex Announces Membership in Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molex has joined the Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance to collaborate with other industry leaders in the development and adoption of next-generation multi-gig Ethernet automotive networking. Founded by Aquantia, Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA, and the Volkswagen Group of America, the NAV Alliance is dedicated to defining procedures and specifications to insure the interoperability, security and reliability of the network architecture for autonomous vehicles.

“Molex is pleased to join the NAV Alliance and work closely with our industry peers who share our commitment to shaping the future of driving by creating in-vehicle network infrastructures for automotive OEMs and Tier One manufacturers developing the next-generation of connected vehicles,” stated Mike Gardner, director of advanced technology market development, Molex.

As a leading supplier of high-speed Ethernet networking solutions, including gateways, switches, connectors and cable assemblies, Molex developed an award-winning platform to provide automotive OEMs with a complete connectivity ecosystem delivering seamless multi-zone vehicle integration across multiple hardware and software systems, with the flexibility to incorporate legacy automotive protocols and scalability for future upgrades.

The NAV Alliance also provides a platform for the automotive industry to create innovative in-vehicle network infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicles and facilitate wide deployment of networking technologies and products. Adds Gary Manchester, manager of new product development for the transportation business division at Molex, “Innovative autonomous vehicle designs are driving demand for in-vehicle high-speed networking solutions designed to support faster processing, greater bandwidth and increased density for vehicle network infrastructures. Secure high-bandwidth Ethernet-based open architecture solutions represent the future of in-vehicle and V2X connectivity.”

Molex can quickly and cost-effectively qualify, design and implement end-to-end automotive Ethernet platforms operating at best-in-class data speeds—and utilizing sophisticated multi-layered security approaches with powerful encryption, certification technology and enhanced hypervisor capabilities. For more information, please visit www.molex.com/connected-mobility.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, automotive, medical, and industrial. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.