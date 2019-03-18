P&G Sets New Goal to Deliver 25 Billion Liters of Clean Drinking Water to Families in Need Worldwide

This World Water Day, Procter & Gamble (P&G) is celebrating the achievement of its 2020 goal of delivering 15 billion liters of clean drinking water through its non-profit Children’s Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) Program. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Through our Children's Safe Drinking Water Program, we have reached our 2020 goal of providing 15 billion liters of clean drinking water to children and families around the world. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This World Water Day, Procter & Gamble (P&G) is celebrating the achievement of its 2020 goal of delivering 15 billion liters of clean drinking water through its non-profit Children’s Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) Program. P&G is now accelerating its efforts to help provide clean drinking water to even more people by delivering 25 billion liters – more than 100 billion glasses of water – worldwide by 2025.

Since the program launched in 2004, P&G has worked closely with a network of more than 150 partners to raise awareness of the global water crisis and provide water to families in more than 90 countries through a simple purification process invented by a P&G laundry scientist. With just one packet, a bucket, a stick and a clean cloth, 10 liters of dirty, potentially deadly, water can be turned into clean, drinkable water in only 30 minutes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 844 million people globally do not have access to clean drinking water. UNICEF estimates that women and children spend 40 billion hours each year collecting and managing water that is often contaminated. The United Nations has prioritized the need to address this through UN Sustainable Development Goal #6 which aims to ensure clean water and proper sanitation for all by 2030.

To date, P&G’s efforts to provide access to clean water are transforming communities by improving health, enabling education and increasing economic opportunities.

“We are proud to have reached this 15 billion liter milestone and inspired by the opportunity to make an even greater impact through our new goal,” said David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of P&G. “This life-changing technology has helped many families over the past 15 years, and we’re eager to help even more in the years to come.”

P&G is partnering with National Geographic again this year to celebrate World Water Day and share the stories of five “Water Champions” – who are working each day, individually and collectively with P&G, to help solve the water crisis. The Water Champions represent four of P&G’s largest partners and include:

Patricia Heaton, Emmy award-winning Actress and World Vision Ambassador

Carolyn Miles, President & CEO of Save the Children

JP Suarez, Executive Vice President & Chief Administration Officer, Walmart International

Job Wasonga, Project Manager, CARE International Kenya

Allison Tummon Kamphuis, Children's Safe Drinking Water Program Leader, P&G

P&G and these partners will collaborate in the following ways:

World Vision, building on the foundation of two billion liters of water already provided together, will use P&G packets as a bridge solution and in emergencies for more than one million people in more than 15 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Save the Children, which marks its 100th anniversary in 2019, will deliver 100 million liters of clean water to families impacted by natural disasters and emergency situations in Ethiopia.

, which marks its 100 anniversary in 2019, will deliver 100 million liters of clean water to families impacted by natural disasters and emergency situations in Ethiopia. Walmart International will support the program to provide 100 million liters of clean water through the in-store 1 purchase = 1 liter campaign in 2019.

will support the program to provide 100 million liters of clean water through the in-store 1 purchase = 1 liter campaign in 2019. CARE will celebrate 15 years of partnership with P&G by expanding the CSDW program in Kenya to reach more than 100,000 people through schools and clinics, while also continuing support of emergency response and hygiene education efforts supporting 300,000 people in Ethiopia.

To learn more about the partnership with National Geographic celebrating World Water Day, visit www.nationalgeographic.com/pgwaterchampions. To learn more about the Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program, visit www.csdw.org/.

About Procter & Gamble

