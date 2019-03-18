Mercy Medical Center Contracts with TransformativeMed to Simplify EHR Workflows

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransformativeMed, the first to directly embed specialized clinical workflows into the EHR to enhance usability, efficiency and renew the joy of patient care, today announced that Mercy Medical Center-Des Moines, has signed a multi-year contract for GlycemiCare™, a CORE Value Suite app that standardizes and streamlines EHR workflows for diabetes management. Go-live is currently underway and GlycemiCare will be used by hospitalists and residents at the 875-bed Mercy Medical Center, which is a member of Mercy Health Network (MHN) and part of Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI). Mercy Medical Center – Des Moines was named a Best Regional Hospital for 2017-2018 by U.S. News & World Report.

GlycemiCare directly embeds in the Cerner EHR, creating new clinical workflows that standardize and streamline the management and care of diabetes patients. Clinical data, often scattered throughout the EHR, is organized and presented so providers can rapidly assess trends and glean the insights needed to deliver best-practice care and reduce unnecessary variability in glycemic control from admission to discharge. In 2012 there were over 7.7 million hospital stays in the U.S. for patients with diabetes.1 Extensive data indicates that inpatient hyperglycemia, in patients with or without prior diagnosis of diabetes, is associated with an increased risk of complications and mortality.2

Doug Cusick, TransformativeMed President and CEO stated, “Mercy Medical Center clearly understands the importance of giving providers the tools needed to effectively manage complicated, high risk, high-cost conditions like diabetes.” Cusick added, “With GlycemiCare™ providers can grasp in under 30 seconds why blood sugars went up or down and what action to take. Give clinicians the hard-to-find EHR data face-up and align it to their clinical workflows. It’s that easy!”

The clinician-designed CORE Value Suite was created with the insight that it takes a team to manage a patient, and that all specialties and conditions have unique data needs. CORES is built using MPages custom toolkit and embeds directly inside Cerner, transforming an organization’s existing EHR into a secure, easy-to-use, clinical communication and collaboration hub. Workflows are intuitively organized and presented in formats unique to each specialty and condition, ensuring that rich, actionable patient data is accessible when it is needed. Without having to search for and replicate data to make care decisions, team-based patient care is simplified and more efficient, reaffirming that well-designed technology can truly enhance patient care.

About TransformativeMed

Founded in 2011, privately-held TransformativeMed is the first to re-engineer the Electronic Health Record (EHR) with directly embedded, clinician-friendly workflow solutions. The mobile-to-desktop CORE Value Suite of apps ensure that EHR-based patient information is presented in the unique way care providers in different specialties need it. As a result, caregivers dramatically reduce repetitive data entry, streamline their workflows and accelerate team-based decision-making and communications. Health systems are therefore able to realize more value from their EHR system. Clinicians across more than 130 hospitals including Dignity Health, Baptist Health, and Medstar re using the CORE Value Suite to simplify their EHR experience. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com.

