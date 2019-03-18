TelemaxX Introduces New Ethernet Services with Ciena and Kapsch

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TelemaxX Telekommunikation GmbH, a leading data center provider in Germany, recently deployed solutions from Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) Packet Networking portfolio to transform its network and ensure a smooth rollout of Ethernet Business Services (EBS).

Key Facts:

Across the region of Karlsruhe, TelemaxX manages five data centers designed to assist German customers in managing their IT infrastructure efficiently and safely without losing control of data, systems, or processes.

TelemaxX’s legacy TDM platform was running out of capacity, which presented operational challenges to its customers. In partnership with Kapsch, Ciena is enabling TelemaxX to upgrade its network and better address customer demands for high-bandwidth services, by creating more capacity across the network while supporting greater operational efficiency and lower CAPEX. In addition, Ciena’s solutions ensure a seamless transition from the previous platform to a more open and programmable architecture, complemented by a specialized team to help TelemaxX manage the transition.

To support the introduction of EBS and improve end-user experience and data center interconnect with the network upgrade, TelemaxX is utilizing several solutions from Ciena’s Packet Networking portfolio, including the 8700 Packetwave Platform, 5142 Service Aggregation Platform, 3942 Service Delivery Switch, 3916 Service Delivery Switch, and 3904 Service Delivery Switch.

Additionally, Ciena’s Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software gives TelemaxX multi-layer provisioning capabilities for end-to-end network and service management, software-based control and automation, and online planning.

Executive Comments:

“As a preferred regional data center provider in Germany for the last 20 years, we understand the importance of staying ahead of demand in order to remain competitive. Ciena’s broad range of packet networking solutions provides our customers with unprecedented scalability and service agility, as well as a seamless platform from core to access. By selecting Ciena, we are staying ahead of the curve and delivering the data center of the future to meet the quickly evolving needs of our customers today.”

- Dieter Kettermann, Managing Director at TelemaxX

Our relationships with TelemaxX and Kapsch BusinessCom show the strength of our global reach, helping companies with not only their immediate technology needs, but also ensuring that current investments can support long-term business goals.”

- Eugen Gebhard, Regional Managing Director at Ciena

“By replacing the network and migrating TelemaxX to Ciena’s future-oriented network solutions, we took the next step in our long-standing relationship with TelemaxX. Kapsch is providing operational support to facilitate the ongoing procedure. We are looking forward to many more projects and opportunities in this relationship.”

- Ralf Arweiler, Managing Director at Kapsch BusinessCom Germany

About TelemaxX

TelemaxX Telekommunikation GmbH is an operator of 5 high-security data centers (data center) in Karlsruhe, Germany. TelemaxX has specialized in realizing individual solutions for data center space and server housing in order to meet clients’ needs and expectations. Maximum operational safety of the IT-systems in the data centers is of utmost importance to TelemaxX. In doing so, TelemaxX delivers the most appropriate solutions according to the constantly increasing requirements of their customers for safety and availability of the services and applications.

About Kapsch BusinessCom

Kapsch BusinessCom, a Kapsch Group company, supports companies in taking their business performance to the next level and developing new business models. Kapsch BusinessCom is the ideal partner for keeping abreast of rapidly evolving digital technologies thanks to its widespread expertise in handling large quantities of data and matters of security, in addition to the valuable experience gained from successful implementation of a variety of use cases across numerous industries. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes technology solutions for intelligent and secure ICT infrastructure along with smart building technology, media and security technology, and outsourcing services. In fiscal year 2017/18, Kapsch BusinessCom generated revenue of approximately EUR 318 million with its 1,200 employees.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.