Masergy Selected as a Global Premier Partner for Cisco Customer Journey Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masergy, a leading provider of secure SD-WAN, cloud communications, and managed security solutions, announced today that Cisco has selected Masergy as a global premier partner for its Customer Journey Platform.

“As a leader in delivering the industry’s best customer experience, we understand how important it is for enterprises to have the right people, process and technologies to deliver exceptional experiences to their customers,” said Bob Laskey, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Masergy. “As Cisco’s premier partner for the Customer Journey Platform, we are passionate about improving customer experience and optimizing business performance by seamlessly migrating customers to the cloud.”

He added, “To meet our growing customer demand, we are expanding our business unit focused on Contact Center as a Service and adding critical personnel and software resources.”

Key benefits for enterprises include:

Speedy deployment and minimal CAPEX

Direct connections to Masergy's software-defined platform, purpose-built for real-time applications

Improved business performance with predictive analytics and unified KPI reporting

Gained operational efficiencies with omnichannel customer interactions

Seamless integrations with Intelligent Virtual Agents, CRM systems, workforce optimization and call recording

“Customer Experience is the new competitive standard for businesses of every size in an era of accelerating globalization and digital proliferation,” said Baker Johnson, Senior Director of Strategy and Planning for Cisco. “We are continually investing in and developing on the Customer Journey Platform to enable our customers to innovate and differentiate themselves on the basis of those experiences. We are extremely proud of our partnership with Masergy, and the great work they’re doing to deliver that for our customers and the cloud market.”

A live demo of the solution will be available from March 18-20 at the Enterprise Connect conference in Orlando.

Key activities around the Customer Journey Platform at the show include:

Product demos at the Masergy booth #1319.

Masergy lightning talk around Cognitive Collaboration at the Cisco booth

Joint VIP dinner announcing upcoming innovations

Masergy will also be demonstrating their Global UCaaS and Managed SD-WAN solutions at their “Greatest Customer Experience on Earth” themed booth over the course of the Orlando show.

About Masergy

Masergy enables global enterprises to innovate, disrupt and dominate their industries with transformative solutions in secure SD-WAN, cloud communications and managed security. Built on the world’s most innovative Software Defined Platform, our agile technologies, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why leading organizations rely on Masergy to stay ahead of the competition. Don’t fear what’s next. Be what’s next with Masergy. Learn more and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter@Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.