Inova Health System and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Join KIYATEC Clinical Trial to Predict Patient Response to Cancer Drugs Prior to Treatment

GREENVILLE, SC.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KIYATEC, Inc. today announced that the company has opened Inova Health System (Inova) and Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center as sites for its U.S. clinical study, 3D-PREDICT, to validate the company’s test as a patient-specific predictor of response to cancer therapies in ovarian, glioblastoma (GBM) and rare cancer patients.

“The addition of Inova Health System and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to our clinical study is an important milestone as we continue on the path to determine the best drug option for cancer patients before they begin their treatment journey,” said Matthew Gevaert, CEO of KIYATEC. “Both hospitals are known for their excellence in clinical research and patient care, most notably in ovarian cancer. Not only will this be significant for our trial, it underscores their commitment to finding the best, personalized care for their patients.”

The 3D-PREDICT clinical study analyzes a patient’s live cancer cells, grown in KIYATEC’s laboratory within a biologically-relevant 3D microenvironment, to determine whether those cells respond to guideline-recommended cancer drugs. Evidence from the company’s earlier pilot study established a correlation between patient-specific predicted tumor response and actual patient clinical response to cancer therapy. The 3D-PREDICT study is a fully prospective, multi-institutional effort to validate the predictive accuracy of the test and correlate response predictions to clinical outcomes among patients with newly diagnosed and relapsed ovarian cancer, glioblastoma and certain rare tumors. The 3D-PREDICT study is anticipated to continue through 2022. Details on the trial can be found on Clinicaltrials.gov.

“Roswell Park has the unique distinction of being the first clinical center in the world to focus exclusively on cancer, and we are continuously seeking new and improved methods to provide the best care for our patients,” said Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, FRCOG, FACOG, deputy director, chair of gynecologic oncology and executive director of the Center for Immunotherapy, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and lead investigator. “The 3D-PREDICT trial presents an opportunity to utilize an emerging technology for identifying biomarkers of response in our ovarian cancer immunotherapy research.”

Inova has already accrued patients into the trial and G. Larry Maxwell, MD, Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology and co-director of Inova’s Women's Health Integrated Research Center (WHIRC) is the lead investigator. Inova Strategic Investments, the strategic investing division of the Inova Health System, is an investor in KIYATEC. The division invests in companies that align with Inova’s strategic priorities of delivering personalized health and healthcare services.

KIYATEC will be exhibiting at the Society for Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 50th Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer, which is being held March 16-19, 2019 at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.