Behavox Announces Google Cloud Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, a pioneering artificial intelligence data analytics firm, announced today that it has officially been named as a Google Cloud Partner (“GCP”). With this new partnership, Behavox will be able to combine its strength as a leading AI provider in financial services, along with the abundance of benefits that a partnership with Google Cloud has to offer. Google Cloud is one of the largest, fastest and most secure private networks in the world.

“It is undeniable that this partnership will further reinforce Behavox’s credibility and accelerate development,” said Erkin Adylov, Behavox’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our technical team now has access to a preferred network of experts from Google to support all Behavox systems, as we continue to transform behavior on Wall Street and beyond.”

Google Cloud works with some of the most trusted, inventive partners to help enterprises innovate faster, scale smarter, and stay secure. Google's platform allows its partners to build on products to develop innovative solutions, creating new opportunities for our clients and expanding what's possible in the cloud.

Behavox recently announced the launch of Behavox SaaS, its newest deployment: a fully-managed service, which provides customers with rapid deployment, lower costs and advanced functionality on the impressive GCP infrastructure.

Earlier this Fall, Behavox also received the prestigious designation of Financial Services Competency for Risk Management from Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). The AWS Financial Services Partner Competency Program identifies technology partners with deep industry experience and expertise, who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with readily implemented solutions that align with AWS architectural best practices, and have staff with AWS-certifications.

Behavox is building the first behavioral operating system with an eventual focus extending well past compliance into areas like productivity, culture, and revenue generation.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the people analytics company that gathers and interprets employee data in a corporate environment to understand the behavior of an organization. By aggregating and analyzing internal and external interactions and using cutting-edge software and machine learning Behavox can generate previously unidentifiable insights on: compliance and risk; culture and conduct; people performance; and sales and profits. Behavox works with forward thinking, multi-national businesses, financial institutions and investment firms. Behavox is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Singapore, Montreal and San Francisco. For more information, visit here.