Maidenform launches new magic slimming shapewear collection introducing LYCRA® FitSense™ technology in North America.

To promote the Magic Slimming collection launch, Maidenform and The LYCRA Company have partnered with Refinery29, a leading digital media and entertainment company for millennial women. The campaign, which highlights fail-safe looks, features social media influencer and model Aiyana Lewis wearing Maidenform Magic Slimming shapewear as part of a show-stopping evening outfit. Photo courtesy of Refinery29

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maidenform, America’s No. 1 shapewear brand owned by HanesBrands, in partnership with The LYCRA Company, has introduced the new Magic Slimming collection. The new shapewear provides innovative ultra-lightweight fabric, and targeted ultra-firm control powered by LYCRA® FitSense™ technology.

The Maidenform Magic Slimming shapewear collection offers the targeted, slimming profile women love without the need for bulky, sewn-in panels. Fabric with high LYCRA® fiber content delivers a sculpted look, while the printed LYCRA® FitSense™ pattern enhances the fabric’s strength for a fit that flattens the tummy, smooths hips and lifts the rear.

“Our new Magic Slimming collection provides an exceptional wearing experience that will help women of all sizes look and feel their best thanks to innovative design, comfort features and the combination of LYCRA® fabric and FitSense™ technology,” said Tim Blankenbaker, general manager of Maidenform Shapewear and DKNY Intimates. “Together with The LYCRA Company, we’re listening to women and bringing them the shapewear solutions they want.”

The collection offers three silhouettes – Thigh Slimmer, High-Waist Thigh Slimmer and High-Waist Brief – in sizes small through 2XL. In addition to the innovative design, the silhouettes offer HanesBrands’ Cool Comfort technology that will help keep women comfortable and a “no slip” high waistband that utilizes silicone to minimize movement and sit soft against the body.

“We knew Maidenform would be an ideal partner to bring this new technology to market in the United States,” said Michelle Schlegel, marketing manager, The LYCRA Company. “We are excited to help the Maidenform brand take its shapewear to the next level with LYCRA® FitSense™ technology, a patented water-based dispersion that is screen printed directly on fabrics made with LYCRA® fiber.”

The campaign, which highlights fail-safe looks, features social media influencer and model Aiyana Lewis wearing Maidenform Magic Slimming shapewear as part of a show-stopping evening outfit. The Refinery29 feature will be shared across Lewis’ Instagram account, as well as on Maidenform and LYCRA® brand digital platforms.

Maidenform’s Magic Slimming collection comes in nude and black and has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $44 for the Thigh Slimmer and High-Waist Brief and $55 for the High-Waist Thigh Slimmer. The collection is available now at kohls.com and at select Kohl’s retail locations in the United States, as well as Maidenform.com. The collection will be available at other mid-tier and department stores beginning in April.

For more information on Maidenform’s Magic Slimming collection, visit www.Maidenform.com/shapewear.

Maidenform

An intimate apparel leader since 1922, Maidenform offers comfortable, stylish and innovative bras, panties and shapewear to women with an active lifestyle, a sense of style and an appreciation for the way they look. Maidenform products can be found in leading department stores and national chain stores and direct to consumers via outlet stores and websites. Maidenform is owned by HanesBrands. For more information, visit www.maidenform.com.

The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and hygiene industries, as well as specialty chemicals used in the spandex and polyurethane value chains. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, L by LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, TACTEL®, and TERATHANE®. While The LYCRA Company’s name is new, its legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company is focused on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.connect.lycra.com and www.lycra.com. LYCRA®, COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives may be found at www.Hanes.com/corporate. Visit our newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands_careers), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).